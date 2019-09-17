CARLIN — After winning its opening game of the season midway through the second quarter, the Carlin football team hasn’t fared well against higher-quality opponents with full rosters.
A Week 2 road loss of 54-12 at Smith Valley was followed by a defeat of an even-bigger margin during the Railroaders’ home opener.
On Friday, Tonopah rolled into town and mucked out Carlin by a final score of 62-14.
The Muckers took a 14-6 lead in the first quarter — Carlin’s touchdown coming on the first play from scrimmage on a 50-yard rush by senior John Henderson — but Tonopah took control of the ballgame with a huge second period.
Despite a 12-yard rushing touchdown by Carlin junior Josh Urie, the Muckers outscored the Railroaders 32-8 in the frame for a 46-14 halftime lead.
In the second half, Carlin was held scoreless — Tonopah tacking on a touchdown and a two-point conversion in both the third and fourth quarters.
At the final buzzer, the Muckers left Carlin with a 62-14 blowout victory.
Stats
Tonopah
The game was dominated by Tonopah senior quarterback Dillan Otteson, who completed 18-of-30 passes for 286 yards and four touchdowns against one interception — the pass picked off by Urie.
With his legs, Otteson broke from the pocket and averaged a chain-moving average of 11.4 yards per carry, rushing 13 times for 148 yards and three scores.
Senior Cory Foredaberry also made an impact on Tonopah’s passing attack, his lone throw going for a 73-yard TD strike.
The Railroaders had no answer for senior wide receiver Damian Paice, who tied for the team high with six receptions for 138 yards and a team-best three touchdown grabs.
Senior receiver Vance Day also caught six balls for a team-high 153 yards and a touchdown, sophomore Anthony Gromis reeling in three passes for 20 yards and a TD — Gromis also rushing five times for 61 yards.
Junior Jaceten Otteson caught three passes for 45 yards.
As a team, Tonopah moved the ball nearly 600 yards — passing for 359 and rushing for 230.
Defensively, Day led all players with 18 tackles and recovered a fumble — Dillan Otteson and Foredaberry approaching double-digit stops with nine apiece.
Foredaberry was the takeaway machine with two interceptions and a fumble recovery, and Paice added a sack and forced a fumble — the Muckers forcing four turnovers in the contest.
Carlin
Henderson led the Railroaders with 90 rushing yards on 13 carries with a 50-yard touchdown run.
On defense, he was the only Carlin player who made double-digit tackles with 10.
Urie also had a solid game on both sides of the ball; intercepting a pass, recovering a fumble and making five stops — rushing for 71 yards on 19 carries with a 12-yard TD.
Sophomore Quincy Doxey finished with eight tackles, freshmen Quinton Henderson and Jacob Runkle each posted five stops and junior Chris George added four stuffs.
Up Next
The Railroaders (1-2) will play at home the next-two weeks, scheduled to kick off against Independence (0-2) at 7 p.m. Friday in the Division 1A Northern-East opener for both teams — the Colts coming off a forfeit loss lost week to Pyramid Lake.
