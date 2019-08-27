YERINGTON — The Wells volleyball team struggled to start its season at the Yerington Tournament.
The Lady Leopards were blasted in their first-four matches before gaining some traction against lesser opponents, winning their final-two contests.
Friday
Facing a Division 2A freshman team in the season opener, the 1A varsity squad was taken down in three frames by the youngsters.
Wells opened with a 25-18 loss to the Yerington freshmen, the Lady Leopards swapping the result in the second set with a 25-17 victory.
In the deciding third set, the younger squad showed the resolve and played more like the experienced bunch — taking the match with a 15-10 win.
In the second match, the Lady Leopards were swept by Mammoth with relative ease by scores of 25-14 and 25-16.
To close the first day of pool play, Wells ran into a bigger school with more numbers and a different type of talent pool.
Division 4A Reed ripped off a 25-8 win in the first set and rolled to a sweep with a 25-14 victory in the second.
Saturday
Despite dropping down to a Division 1A opponent Saturday morning, Wells was no match for Smith Valley.
The Lady Bulldogs cruised to a double-digit win of 25-15 in the first set and pulled away in farther in the second, sweeping the match with a score of 25-12.
Against Division 2A Silver Stage, the Lady Leopards finally tasted some success — not without a major struggle — sweeping the match by fighting for every point in a 25-18 victory and hanging on for a 27-25 win in extra points.
Wells backed up the straight-set win with another, closing the tournament with a convincing performance against Owyhee, beating the Lady Braves by similar scores of 25-17 and 25-15.
Before winning their final-four sets, the Lady Leopards found the high side of the score in just one of their first-eight frames.
“We started slow but the end of the tournament, the started to click and mesh a little,” said Wells head coach Cody Kulinksy. “I subbed a lot and moved players into different positions to experiment with the balance. We need to work on communication, attacking and our serve-receive.”
Schedule
The Lady Leopards will compete at the Battle Mountain Tournament, tipping off with Pershing County at 11 a.m. Friday, White Pine at 1 p.m. and Beatty at 4 p.m.
Wells will face Smith Valley in a rematch of the Yerington Tournament at 11:30 a.m. Saturday before advancing to bracket play.
