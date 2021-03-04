Tribute to Spring Creek senior wrestlers

SPRING CREEK — While fall sports are currently underway, one can't help but feel for the athletes who were stripped of their winter seasons — especially the seniors.
The Spring Creek wrestling team — winner of the past-three Division 3A state championships — lost its chance of winning its fourth-straight state title.
Along with the team's misfortune, individual wrestlers also missed opportunities to claim crowns of their own — thus ending some brilliant careers.
Here is a look at some senior biographies submitted to the Elko Daily Free Press by Spring Creek head wrestling coach Wade Pehrson.
Q Boyd
- 2020 – State runner-up (Junior)
- 2019 – State champion (Sophomore)
- 2018 – Third-place finish at state (Freshman)
- Two-time regional champion
- Career win/loss record of 131-39
- Career pins (82)
- Parents: Russ and Crystal Boyd
Bear Browne
- 2020 – Fourth-place finish at state (Junior)
- 2019 – Third-place finish at state (Sophomore)
- 2018 – State qualifier (Freshman)
- 2020 – Regional champion
- Career win/loss record of 87-37
- Career pins (56)
- Parents: Tal and Nicole Browne
Beau Chacon
- 2020 – State champion (Junior)
- 2019 – State runner-up (Sophomore)
- 2018 – State champion (Freshman)
- Three-time regional champion
- Career win/loss record of 109-16
- Career pins (48)
- Parents: Floyd and Cassandra Chacon
Chase Milligan
- 2020 – State runner-up (Junior)
- 2019 – State champion (Sophomore)
- 2018 – State runner-up (Freshman)
- Three-time regional champion
- Career win/loss record of 138-23
- Career pins (109)
- Parents: Jason and Cindy Milligan-Lusk
Aiden Painter
- 2020 – Fourth-place finish at state (Junior)
- 2019 – State qualifier (Sophomore)
- Career win/loss record of 49-48
- Career pins (20)
- Parents: Osvaldo and Summer Moreno
