Tribute to Spring Creek senior wrestlers
Tribute to Spring Creek senior wrestlers

SPRING CREEK — While fall sports are currently underway, one can't help but feel for the athletes who were stripped of their winter seasons — especially the seniors.

The Spring Creek wrestling team  winner of the past-three Division 3A state championships  lost its chance of winning its fourth-straight state title.

Along with the team's misfortune, individual wrestlers also missed opportunities to claim crowns of their own — thus ending some brilliant careers.

Here is a look at some senior biographies submitted to the Elko Daily Free Press by Spring Creek head wrestling coach Wade Pehrson.

Q Boyd

  • 2020 – State runner-up (Junior)
  • 2019 – State champion (Sophomore)
  • 2018 – Third-place finish at state (Freshman)
  • Two-time regional champion
  • Career win/loss record of 131-39
  • Career pins (82)
  • Parents: Russ and Crystal Boyd
Bear Browne

  • 2020 – Fourth-place finish at state (Junior)
  • 2019 – Third-place finish at state (Sophomore)
  • 2018 – State qualifier (Freshman)
  • 2020 – Regional champion
  • Career win/loss record of 87-37
  • Career pins (56)
  • Parents: Tal and Nicole Browne
Beau Chacon

  • 2020 – State champion (Junior)
  • 2019 – State runner-up (Sophomore)
  • 2018 – State champion (Freshman)
  • Three-time regional champion
  • Career win/loss record of 109-16
  • Career pins (48)
  • Parents: Floyd and Cassandra Chacon
Chase Milligan

  • 2020 – State runner-up (Junior)
  • 2019 – State champion (Sophomore)
  • 2018 – State runner-up (Freshman)
  • Three-time regional champion
  • Career win/loss record of 138-23
  • Career pins (109)
  • Parents: Jason and Cindy Milligan-Lusk
Aiden Painter

  • 2020 – Fourth-place finish at state (Junior)
  • 2019 – State qualifier (Sophomore)
  • Career win/loss record of 49-48
  • Career pins (20)
  • Parents: Osvaldo and Summer Moreno
GALLERY: 2020-21 Spring Creek High School senior wrestlers

