PROVO, Utah – Despite being a major athletic program at the Division-I collegiate level, annually Brigham Young University is the host for high school track and field athletes.
Both field and track events sparked the Spring Creek girls to a 13th-place finish in the 4A-6A divisions Friday and Saturday during the BYU Invitational, in Provo, Utah.
The Lady Spartans notched 15 points as a team, coming from three top-five finishes.
Leading the way with six points was freshman Payge Walz, who ranked third in the finals of the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.27 seconds.
She stopped the clock in a personal-record 15.16 in the prelims, setting the fastest time of the heats.
Defending Nevada state champion and sophomore Kylee Dimick took fourth in the high jump, clearing the bar at 5-feet-2-1/4-inches.
In the pole vault, senior and defending Nevada 3A state title holder Katelyn Anderson rounded out the top-five with a vault of 10-feet-9-1/2-inches – closing the scoring for Spring Creek’s team total.
Behind Anderson, Spring Creek’s vaulters – four in total – ranked in the top-20 and some achieved new heights.
Sophomore Hailee Dixon successfully cleared 8-feet for the first time and finished 12th, senior Allyson Burns took 19th at 7-feet-6-1/4-inches and sophomore Alexys Taylor also vaulted 7-6-1/4 for a personal record – ranking 20th as it took her more attempts than Burns.
Spring Creek tallied several top-20 finishes among other elite and deep events.
Walz ranked 13th in the 200 meters with a time of 26.05 seconds, senior Jessica Dorohov following in 17th in 26.18.
In the 100 meters, Walz set another PR and placed 14th with a time of 12.79 seconds – Dorohov crossing 18th in 12.86.
Senior distance runner Rylie Lusk took 18th in the 3200 meters with a time of 11:27.62, sophomore and little sister Kendra Lusk notching the best two-mile time of her track career in 11:41.73 for 24th place.
Walz rounded out the top-20 in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 48.24 seconds.
Rylie Lusk posted a one-mile run of 5:18.87 for 25th place in the 1600 meters, Kendra Lusk adding another PR of 5:24.70 for 39th.
Sophomore Emma Little ran the fastest lap of her career, taking 27th in the 400 meters with a time of 1:01.32.
In the 800 meters, three Lady Spartans finished in the top-50 – each setting personal records – Rylie Lusk placing 31st in 2:25.58, Kendra Lusk finishing 46th in 2:27.48 and sophomore Grace Florence ranking 48th in 2:28.
In the shot put, senior Courtney Tournahu tossed her way to 32nd with a distance of 30-feet-1-1/2-inches and fellow senior Lexie Thornal nearly reached the 30-foot milestone – setting a personal record of 29-feet-11-3/4-inchs for 34th place.
Boys
Spring Creek’s boys did not fare as well as the girls against top competition, but the Spartans managed to set several PRs and a notch a top-20 finish.
On the heels of a personal-record 51.25 in the 400 meters, junior Ethan Lulay crossed in 19th place.
Junior Hunter Hood sailed his throw 118-feet-3-inches for 32nd place in the discus.
Back to the track, junior Reed Westwood set a PR of 23.40 seconds for 46th in the 200 meters – crossing 68th in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.69 seconds.
Senior Noah Mahlke tallied the fastest half-mile run of his career, finishing in 2:04.22 for 49th place in the 800 meters.
Up Next
The end of the year for many has arrived, while several athletes will look to extend their season another week.
Spring Creek will compete Friday and Saturday during the Division 3A North regional meet in Fallon, the top-four finishers in each event qualifying for the Division 3A Nevada State Track and Field Championships on May 17-18 at Desert Oasis High School, in Las Vegas.
