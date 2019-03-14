SPRING CREEK – One great high school wrestling career led to a commitment to Colorado Mesa University and now, so has another.
In February, Spring Creek senior Dyllan Fuchs signed at CMU – where he will be joined by teammate Josh Tripp.
Tripp – a three-time regional champion, four-time state placer and 2019 state champion – will join forces with Fuchs in Grand Junction, Colorado.
“I was looking at Mesa before the season while I was speaking to some other colleges,” Tripp said. “When they offered Dyllan, it kind of snowballed from there. I made a visit the week after state during their home dual and had a practice with them.”
Tripp said Grand Junction and the school had a “small-community feel like Spring Creek.”
“I liked the campus, the wrestling facilities and the coach a lot. He is very friendly and made it felt like he’ll take care of you,” he said. “I thought it was going to be overwhelming, but it really wasn’t at all. The small campus has classes that are close together. I like that a lot.”
He was also in contact with the University of Nebraska at Kearney, Luther College (Iowa) and Missouri Valley College.
Tripp said he has been wrestling as long as he can remember, competing in his first tournament when he was 4 years old and practicing with his brother since he was able to walk.
Practice paid off.
As a freshman, Tripp won the 2016 Division I-A North regional tournament – posting a 3-0 record with a pin – earning a 9-3 decision over Fallon’s Terry White in the 106-pound championship match.
Tripp reached the 106-pound state final, winning each of his first-two matches (one by pinfall) before losing by fall to Virgin Valley’s Ty Smith by fall in 1:12.
During his sophomore season, Tripp went up three weight classes – wrestling at 126 pounds – posting a 1-1 record during the 2017 3A North regional tournament, winning his semifinal match with a 6-4 decision over Fallon’s Mason Smith but losing the regional final by fall in 3:24 to Elko’s David Burden.
At state, he placed fourth – going 2-2 with each of his victories coming by fall – Mason Smith avenging the 6-4 loss in the regional semifinal with a win by fall at the 1:56 mark of the consolation state championship.
As a junior, Tripp dropped a weight class to the 120-pound division – steamrolling the competition – posting a 3-0 mark with three pins during the 2018 3A North regional tourney, locking up his second regional championship with a win by fall over Mason Smith in 5:05.
Unfortunately for Tripp, Ty Smith also dropped a weight class after wrestling at 126 pounds all season – qualifying for state in the 120-pound division – ultimately setting up a rematch of the 106-pound state final.
Tripp won his 2018 state quarterfinal match by forfeit and earned a narrow, 9-8 decision over Boulder City’s Garrett Leavitt in the semifinal round.
In the state championship, Ty Smith finished his career with his fourth state title – pinning Tripp in 1:47.
Fast forward to Tripp’s senior year, and his dominance was on full display throughout the season.
During the 2019 3A North regional tournament, he pinned each of his three opponents in the 126-pound division – claiming his third regional title with a win by fall against Lowry’s Taylor Corak in 3:25.
Tripp tore through his opponents in the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds of the 2019 3A Nevada State Wrestling Championships, pinning Boulder City’s Curtis Brown in 2:44 and notching 15-3 major-decision win against freshman teammate Terron Mogensen – setting up a rematch with Corak for all the marbles.
On Feb. 9, at Winnemucca Events Center, Tripp became a state champion – dominating the action – beating Corak by major decision with the score at 11-2 for the 126-pound state title.
“I’m really excited to wrestle in college. Wrestling is not a big sport in college, it gets really narrowed down. To be one of the guys who gets to keep wrestling is awesome,” Tripp said. “Dyllan and I have been pushing each for four years, and I’m looking forward to wrestling with him again. We’ll room together in the dorms as freshmen, then we’ll probably try to get a house when we’re sophomores.”
Tripp said he’s currently undecided on a major but will focus on getting his general studies out of the way during his freshman year, adding that he will redshirt for the Mavericks.
“I’ll be there five years, so I have time to figure out what I want to do,” he said.
While with the Spartans, Tripp closed his career with a record of 169-42 – tallying a remarkable 114 pins.
Congratulations to Josh Tripp on his fantastic achievements at Spring Creek High School, wishing him similar success at the next level as he competes for Colorado Mesa University – a Division-II program.
*Editor’s Note
Ty Smith, who wrestled for Drexel University, has recently been diagnosed with ulcerative colitis.
Due to stomach pain and weight loss, he medically withdrew from Drexel and returned home after undergoing numerous blood transfusions in St. George, Utah.
To support him in his recovery, visit his GoFundMe page at www.gofundme.com/ty-smith-recovery-fund?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=fb_co_shareflow_w&fbclid=IwAR12Sw_ejXLAv7Mp4s6oBl2CuWDOSeqzD9qn-naDGg2l4lMfI95Pc4yQuDg
