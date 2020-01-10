Truckee blasts lackluster Spartans, 51-27

Almost out of control, Cruz put the foot on the gas and put up a runner than bounced around and dropped inside the tin.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bylund snapped the Spartans’ five-minute drought with a pair of free throws, but the Spartans were unable to sink the pair of technical freebies and were called for another charge from the side-out.

Flynn was left alone in the right corner and hammered his fourth dagger from deep for a 38-15 lead.

The first points of the contest for Truckee that were not scored by Cruz, Flynn or Carter did not come until there were 40 seconds remaining in the third quarter — junior Riley Thompson hitting a baseline jumper from a dish by Cruz.

Senior Devin Holmes tallied the Spartans’ first and lone field goal of the frame on a three with 20 ticks on the clock.

Entering the fourth, the Spartans trailed by 22 at 40-18.

Owsley drove the left side after a takeaway for a finish and brought the deficit back to double at 40-20.

Westwood got the rim with his dribble and an awkward step around a defender for an underhanded flip.