Truckee blasts lackluster Spartans, 51-27

SPRING CREEK — If a basketball team never scores double digits in any quarter, it’s tough to win games.
The Spring Creek Spartans were out of sorts Friday night, and the Truckee Wolverines were hot — the Wolverines cruising to a 51-17 victory.
Truckee senior Isaac Cruz opened the scoring with a pull-up three, the Wolverines takes a 6-0 lead on a triple from the right corner by junior Ethan Flynn.
Spring Creek found the board with a follow for an And-1 by senior Reed Westwood, who found a friendly bounce on a runner for his second bucket.
Senior Kyle Owsley tied the contest with a steal and a race down the left side.
Truckee grabbed an 8-6 lead from a rebound by sophomore Max Carter on his own miss, and Cruz worked inside for a gimme and a 10-6 advantage.
Owsley finished in transition from a nice look-ahead dime by junior Grant Brorby, but Carter booked his second field goal for the Wolverines.
After the first, Truckee led 12-8.
Westwood made 1-for-2 at the line, but Flynn hit a midrange jumper for the Wolverines.
Bylund made two free throws after a lane violation by Truckee, but Cruz knocked down a corner three from the left side and Carter rolled home a fall-away for a 19-11 lead.
Brorby notched the Spartans’ first and only field goal of the period late in the half with a floater, but Cruz spun free and stuck a runner on the other side.
The Spartans could not get the offense going in the second quarter, both turning the ball over and missing shots.
Both teams combined for a grand total of 14 points in the second period, Truckee scoring nine and Spring Creek mounting just five.
At halftime, the score resembled more of a defensive-minded football slugfest than a basketball game.
The Wolverines went to the locker room with a 21-13 lead.
Spring Creek played solid defense for a minute to start the third quarter, but the Wolverines ended the lengthy trip down the floor with a pull-up jumper by Carter for a 23-13 lead.
The Spartans turned the ball over and were called for an offensive foul, Truckee taking a double-up advantage with a three from the right wing by Flynn.
Carter beat multiple defenders off the bounce and made a sweet finish with his left hand for a 28-13 lead.
From a miss Soring Creek miss, Crus pushed the pace and kicked to Flynn on the left wing for his third three of the contest for a 31-13 cushion.
Cruz snuck behind the box-out and grabbed an air-ball three for a put-back and extended the lead to 20 points.
Almost out of control, Cruz put the foot on the gas and put up a runner than bounced around and dropped inside the tin.
You have free articles remaining.
Bylund snapped the Spartans’ five-minute drought with a pair of free throws, but the Spartans were unable to sink the pair of technical freebies and were called for another charge from the side-out.
Flynn was left alone in the right corner and hammered his fourth dagger from deep for a 38-15 lead.
The first points of the contest for Truckee that were not scored by Cruz, Flynn or Carter did not come until there were 40 seconds remaining in the third quarter — junior Riley Thompson hitting a baseline jumper from a dish by Cruz.
Senior Devin Holmes tallied the Spartans’ first and lone field goal of the frame on a three with 20 ticks on the clock.
Entering the fourth, the Spartans trailed by 22 at 40-18.
Owsley drove the left side after a takeaway for a finish and brought the deficit back to double at 40-20.
Westwood got the rim with his dribble and an awkward step around a defender for an underhanded flip.
Cruz tried to go behind his back with the ball, but Westwood made a steal and tossed ahead to Owsley for a layup on the right side.
Thompson went 1-for-2 at the stripe on consecutive occasions, and Cruz went to the line after a defensive rebound and cashed both shots.
A two by Flynn opened a 46-24 lead, Bylund making a free throw for the Spartans.
Thompson went 1-for-2 at the stripe, and Flynn scored from a pocket pass by Cruz.
Brorby hit a pair of freebies for the Spartans, but Carter buried two free throws for the Wolverines.
Truckee dominated the ballgame on both ends of the floor and cruised to a 51-27 victory.
Flynn dropped a game-high 18 points —nailing four 3s — Cruz followed with 16 points and Carter served as the third Wolverine in double digits with 12 points.
Thompson capped Truckee’s offense with five points.
Owsley led the Spartans with eight points, Westwood finished with seven points and Bylund closed with five.
Brorby tallied four points, and Holmes’ three rounded out Spring Creek’s scoring.
TRUCKEE — 12 — 9 — 19 — 11 — 51 Total
SPRING CREEK — 8 — 5 — 5 — 9 — 27 Total
Up Next
The Spartans (3-12 overall, 2-5 in league) will finish their home stint with a 2:30 p.m. Saturday date versus North Valleys (1-11 overall, 0-5 in league).
North Valleys was thumped 85-53 by Elko (13-1 overall, 7-0 in league) on Friday night.
Truckee (3-8 overall, 2-3 in league) will tip off with the Indians at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, at Centennial Gymnasium.