How does No. 6 Elko approach its first-round playoff game at No. 3 Truckee following a 40-point shutout loss? On Oct. 4, Elko (4-4- in league) lost a 23-12 home game to the Wolverines (6-2 in league) — the score closer than the game between the lines — each team committing a multitude of penalties and the Indians scoring an inconsequential touchdown with little time left on the clock. The Indians will kick off at 7 p.m. Friday, in Truckee, California.