SPRING CREEK — A highly-anticipated 3A North football matchup wound up a one-sided affair.
The Fernley Vaqueros rolled to a 27-6 victory in a game that was close until just before the half, pulling away from the Spartans gradually throughout the contest.
Fernley marched down the field on its opening drive, using the legs of junior Anthony Thompson for multiple first downs.
However, the possession came to a crashing halt at the Spring Creek 7 with a fumble — junior Q Boyd pouncing on the loose ball for the Spartans.
Senior quarterback Jeff Guthrie bought time as he rolled to the right and hit senior receiver Kyle Owsley for a 30-yard to on a crossing route to the 37.
The drive stalled and the Spartans punted the ball.
Thompson made a big return but multiple holds brought the ball back to the 15.
Senior quarterback Thomas Steele ran for 12 yards, Thompson carrying all the way to the Spartans’ 41.
Fernley moved the chains with another 12-yard tote around the left edge, leaving the offense on the field for a 4th-and-3.
Thompson ran for a fresh set of downs to the Spring Creek 15, and Steele bulled his way to a 1st-and-goal at the 6.
From the 3, Steele dozed across for a touchdown.
The extra point by Jack Knodell was true, opening a 7-0 lead with 1:32 on the clock.
Disaster struck for the Spartans on the ensuing drive after Owsley returned the kick to the 24.
A bad exchange led to a fumble, Fernley senior Lonnie Halterman diving on the rock at the Spartans’ 30.
Thompson broke free on a sweep around the right side to the Spring Creek 10, but the Spartans stiffened — Guthrie and senior Nick Ortega combining for a big stuff in the backfield at the 6.
Spring Creek jumped offside when the Vaqueros lined up to kick, giving Fernley a decision from the 3.
They elected to run the offense back on the field, Owsley making a touchdown-saving tackle at the 1-yard line.
The Spartans took over on downs, immediately looking to the air.
Guthrie launched a back-shoulder throw down the left sideline, Owsley adjusting to the ball for a snag at the 27.
Guthrie then used his legs to move the chains, rolling right — reversing back to his left — running about 40 yards to gain 10 on for a first down.
Senior Reed Westwood ran for seven, Guthrie pushing the pile for another stick mover.
However, the Spartans were picked off by junior linebacker Tucker Hall — who ran back to the Spring Creek 30.
Once again, the defense did its job.
Despite big gains by junior Brandon Reyes of 15 yards on 3rd-and-20 and once more for 14 yards on 4th-and-5 on a screen pass to the same side motion went away from, a chop block killed the possession.
Fernley elected to a kick from the 21, the 38-yard boot falling short and wide to the right — the football like kicking a rock with the temperature in the 30s.
Owsley picked up a first down for the Spartans, but a good run up the middle ended with a fumble — the Vaqueros taking advantage.
A tackle for a loss by senior Devin Holmes placed Fernley in a 4th-and-5 late in the half, but Steele dropped a dime to sophomore Carson Kingston down the left sideline for a 35-yard strike.
The extra point opened a 14-0 lead at the break.
Spring Creek received the opening kick but was forced to punt after a three-and-out.
The lead was extended.
Fernley began its drive at its own 15, but the Vaqueros methodically marched down the gridiron.
Steele picked up a first down with his legs at the 26, followed by another from Reyes at the 40.
Steel reached midfield and pushed up the middle for a chain mover, a toss to junior Kyle Jones going for big yardage to the Spring Creek 19.
Guthrie made a 10-yard sack for the Spartans, but the Vaqueros picked up 13 yards and set up a manageable 3rd-and-7.
Reyes took a fullback dive for a first down to the Spartans’ 4, Steele rushing around the right edge for a touchdown.
The PAT opened a 21-0 lead with 3:51 remaining in the third quarter.
Spring Creek responded with a quick drive.
Guthrie rushed down the right sideline for 29 yards to the 44 and hooked up with Owsley for a 27-yard pass to the Fernley 27.
Running down the seam, Guthrie looked to senior Ryan Thurston for a touchdown.
The snap was flubbed on the extra point, the two-point conversion stuffed.
With 3:51 on the clock, the Spartans trailed 21-6.
Spring Creek made a quick stop on Fernley’s next drive, Thurston and Simms combining for tackle in the backfield and Simms making a sack for a 4th-and-20.
The quarter ended with a first-down pass to Owsley at the Fernley 48.
Following a six-yard gain by Westwood, the Spartans threw incomplete multiple times turning the ball over on downs.
Defensively, the Spartans did not lay down.
Following a Fernley first down, Jones moved the sticks once again with a pitch to the Spring Creek 33.
However, senior Dace Draper made a crushing hit — the Spartans converging on a carrier for a loss.
Boyd ended the drive with a sack, the Vaqueros punting.
However, Fernley’s defense ended all hopes a comeback.
After two incomplete passes, the Vaqueros dropped down a four-yard loss.
On fourth down, Fernley brought the house — the defense flying to the football unblocked off the right side — sophomore Tyler Back leading the charge.
The football popped free, the Vaqueros pouncing on the rock at the 4.
Steele added the exclamation point with 3:40 remaining, the extra point blocked.
Fernley did enough damage on offense and made a number of takeaways on defense, rolling to a 27-6 win.
The Spartans (3-4 overall, 3-3 in league) will play at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, in Truckee.
