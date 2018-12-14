ELKO – The Elko girls basketball team remains winless on the season, turning the ball over with regularity Friday in a 49-43 loss to Fernley in the Lady Indians’ league and home opener.
After nearly going the wrong way with the opening tip, Fernley gained the first bucket of the game with ease – junior Katelyn Bunyard going in for an uncontested deuce.
Elko took its first lead of the league season with a three on a friendly bounce for senior Alexis Elquist.
Junior forward Erica Kingston gave Fernley the lead along the block, but Elquist regained the advantage for Elko with a baseline jumper.
Elko freshman Jersey Tsosie sank a pair of free throws, junior Celeste Condie making one of two for the Lady Vaqueros.
Condie knocked down a jumper from the left wing, opening a 9-7 lead for Fernley.
Junior Katie Ross scored on an inbound pass from Elquist to tie the game, but Fernley took a three-point lead on a free throw by Bunyard and a baseline layup.
The Lady Vaqueros began to trap everything and overplay the passing lanes, forcing numerous turnovers as the Lady Indians failed to recognize the need to reverse the ball or cut backdoor.
Fernley took a five-point lead on an assist from Bunyard to senior Brittney Gaitan, but Elko made several offensive rebounds on the same possession – resulting in a three by junior Izzy Eklund.
Fernley led 14-12 after the first quarter.
The second quarter was owned by the Lady Vaqueros, beginning the frame with a 13-0 run.
Bunyard knocked down a pair of free throws, followed by a post-up bucket by Kingston.
Condie went the distance for a layup after making a steal, and sophomore guard Karli Burns pushed the advantage to 20-12 with a two.
Elquist picked up her third foul with 5:41 remaining in the period and was forced to the bench after being Elko’s only sign of life offensively.
Bunyard hit a free throw and Condie scored four straight – knocking down a jumper from the high post and earning a saved pass as the Lady Indians got caught ball watching.
The Lady Vaqueros took a 27-12 lead.
Elko did not shake off its shell-shock appearance until less than two minutes on the clock, going scoreless for more than six minutes before Ross penetrated the middle for a floater.
Condie answered along the baseline for Fernley, but the Lady Indians earned three points on their next trip – Eklund hitting a free throw and Elquist scoring on the offensive glass from the miss on the second shot.
Burns tallied her second field goal on Fernley’s next possession, but sophomore Sydnee Patterson drained a midrange jumper from the right wing for the Lady Indians.
Eklund provided the final point of the half from the stripe.
After not scoring for more than six minutes to start the period, Elko posted eight in the final-two minutes but trailed 31-20 at the break.
The Lady Indians came out of the locker room with more energy in the second half, starting on the defensive end of the floor.
Elko cut the deficit to eight with a three from the right side by Elquist, Bunyard answering with a long two from the left wing.
Elquist drilled her second three of the period and third of the game, trimming the lead to seven at 33-26.
However, she was forced to the bench midway through the frame after her fourth foul.
Offensively, the wheels came off for the Lady Indians.
Elko went back to the turnover factory – unable to deal with pressure.
Junior Jaiden Sullivan connected straightaway from midrange, Condie notching three in a row for Fernley with a free throw and a jumper.
Eklund picked her game and her team, turning defense into offense – making steals and scoring consecutive baskets in transition.
Jones scored at the end of the period, reopening a 10-point lead for the Lady Vaqueros.
Elko trailed 40-30 going into the final frame.
Bunyard hit a free throw to start the fourth, but Patterson drove baseline an absorbed contact for an And-1 on the other end.
Ross grabbed an offensive board from the weak side on a missed three, the follow-up bucket cutting the deficit to seven at 41-34.
Gaitan scored on a cut down the middle of the lane, and Condie went to the tin after an Elko turnover for an 11-point lead – Fernley back in control.
Bunyard hit a free throw and freshman Reese Jones scored on the right block.
Eklund hammered down a triple from the top of the arc for Elko, followed by a free throw for Fernley.
Elquist heated up for the Lady Indians – splashing consecutive shots from deep on the right wing – but it was too little, too late.
The Lady Indians’ ball-security issues resulted in a 49-43 loss in the league opener.
Elquist finished with a game-high 19 points, including five 3s.
Condie led Fernley with 16 points, Bunyard closing with 10.
For the Lady Indians, Eklund tallied 12 points – knocking down two triples.
The Lady Indians will look for their first win of the season against Sparks at 1 p.m. Saturday, at Centennnial Gymnasium.
The Railroaders were hammered by the Lady Spartans by a final score of 65-10 on Friday, in Spring Creek.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.