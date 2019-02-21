RENO – The Elko girls basketball competed and had its chances, but the Lady Indians could not overcome cold shooting and a turnover-filled performance during the Division 3A North quarterfinal.
The No. 6 Lady Indians were bounced from the tourney Thursday, falling one-point shy in a 43-42 loss to No. 3 Lowry.
The game began with a pump-fake and take to the bucket by Lowry senior Heather Hall, answered with a spin move and lefty scoop by Elko freshman Millie Marin.
The Lady Buckaroos snagged a one-point lead with a free throw by senior Sydney Connors, but the Lady Indians found the advantage on the break – Marin dumping a pass across the key to junior Katie Ross.
Senior Julia Garcia gave Lowry a 5-4 lead with a long two from the left wing, and the Lady Bucks scored easily in transition – senior Rebecca Kuskie beating Elko’s defense down the floor for a bunny.
Elko missed several good looks and the Lady Indians lost Connors, who pushed Lowry to a 10-4 lead with a three.
The Lady Indians missed their fourth-consecutive free throw with a chance to cut into the deficit, but Elko found a transition opportunity – Marin pushing the pace and dishing to junior Izzy Eklund for a layup on the left side.
After drawing a charge, Elko turned the ball over – Connors diming a pass across the lane to freshman Emily Backus for lefty layup.
Lowry led by double at 12-6 at the end of the first quarter.
Elko struggled as Lowry hedged against screens, not dealing well with ball pressure.
Consecutive turnovers led to back-to-back Lowry buckets, senior Rachel Garrison scoring a dish by junior Sierra Maestrejuan and Backus finishing her own takeaway at the rim.
Senior Alexis Elquist grabbed an offensive rebound and was fouled, hitting 1-for-2 at the line.
She then dished an inbound pass to the lane to freshman Jersey Tsosie for a deuce, and Elquist scored on a turnaround jumper.
Tsosie turned up the defensive heat and made a steal, cruising to the tin for an And-1.
After a missed three, Tsosie collected the loose ball for a put-back on the left block – slicing the deficit to one at 16-15.
Elko had a chance to gain the lead but missed the front end of the single bonus at the 4:26 mark and misfired on consecutive point-blank looks.
With 3:49 on the clock, Maestrejuan went 1-for-2 at the stripe for a 17-15 lead and went back to the line once again after an aggressive take down the left side for another 1-for-2 stint at the line.
Marin made 1-of-2 free throws after a spin along the baseline, but the Lady Indians fouled 70 feet from the hoop – senior Victoria Tirado making both attempts for a 20-16 lead.
The Lady Indians missed three straight layups and turned the ball over one numerous occasions, some in the backcourt and another on a three-second lane violation.
Elquist trimmed the lead in half with a long two from a handoff by Ross.
At the break, the Lady Indians trailed by two at 20-18 – outscoring Lowry 12-8 in the second period.
Elko tied the ballgame with a hustle play by Marin, diving to the floor for a steal and kicking ahead to Tsosie for a layup, 20-20.
With a chance to take the lead, the Lady Indians turned the ball over – Kuskie making a steal and racing down the floor for a 22-20 lead.
The Lady Indians turned the ball over on four or five straight trips, and Lowry took advantage – breaking out of a cold spell with back-to-back threes off the hands of Garcia and Connors – opening a 28-20 lead.
Ross scored from the left side for the Lady Indians and trimmed the deficit to six, but Elko could not capitalize on a steal from Eklund – the Lady Indians giving the ball right back.
Connors fired a one-handed rifle that was mishandled and flew out of bounds, but the Lady Indians could not keep possession of the rock – losing a handle and committing a travel.
Elko gave up an offensive rebound to Garrison and she dished outside to Backus – who opened a nine-point lead with a dagger triple – hitting Lowry’s third three of the quarter.
Maestrejuan pushed the advantage to 10 with a free throw, and the Lady Bucks cooked the Lady Indians in transition – Connors scoring easily on the left side for a 34-22 lead.
Tsosie ended more than a four-minute dry stretch for the Lady Indians as she split a pair of defenders for a finger roll on the right block.
However, the Lady Bucks’ two-point halftime lead extended to 10 with a 14-6 advantage in the third.
Tsosie penetrated the left side of the lane for a bank shot to open the fourth quarter, but Tirado answered with a deuce on the middle for the Lady Bucks.
Maestrejuan scored with ease on the weak side from a crosscourt skip pass, but Eklund finished through contact for an And-1 for the Lady Indians.
Tsosie came around a solid screen from Ross and hit a step-back jumper from the right wing, making the score 38-30.
With 4:57 on the clock, Eklund drew a foul with a move to the middle – making both free throws – Elko pulling to within six at 38-32.
Lowry missed a pair of freebies on the other end, leaving the door open.
Marin went 1-for-2 at the stripe and trimmed the deficit to five, and Tsosie made a tough shot after a drive down the right side of the key – trickling the ball around the corner of the backboard from a wicked angle behind the glass.
With a timeout at the 2:08 mark, the Lady Indians trailed by just three at 38-35.
The Lady Bucks gave the ball back to Elko with a carrying violation, but an Elko three was off the mark – Kuskie grabbing the board and going coast-to-coast for a 40-35 lead.
Elquist notched a field goal from the left side – slicing the deficit back to three – but Backus answered on the other end for Lowry.
Marin grabbed an offensive board for a follow-up deuce, once again bringing the Lady Indians to within three at 42-39.
With 47 ticks remaining, Garcia was fouled and hit one freebie.
Elko’s triple with 27 second on the clock bounced over the backboard, but the Lady Indians came up with a big steal – a traveling violation greatly limiting the likelihood of a comeback.
Elquist knocked down a corner triple at the buzzer, but the Lady Indians came up a point short – Lowry advancing to the regional semifinal with a 43-42 victory.
Tsosie led all scorers with 16 points in defeat, joined in double digits by 10 points from Elquist – combining for 26 of Elko’s 42 points.
Lowry was paced by nine points apiece from Connors (two 3s) and Backus, and Garcia and Kuskie added six points each.
Eklund and Marin each closed with six points for the Lady Indians, Ross capping the offense with four points – just five Elko players finding the scorebook.
The Lady Bucks were balanced, eight players scoring in total.
Maestrejuan finished with five points, Tirado added four – Hall and Garrison rounding out Lowry’s offense with a deuce apiece.
Up Next
No. 3 Lowry will take on No. 2 Spring Creek at 3 p.m. Friday, the Lady Spartans winning each of the regular season contests.
The winner will advance to the regional championship and book a place in the state tournament.
