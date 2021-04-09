Turnovers doom Elko in loss to Lowry

ELKO — For the second time in as many meetings, the Elko football team could not overcome a myriad of mistakes against the Lowry Buckaroos.
On Friday, the No. 5 Indians’ home game versus the No. 4 Bucks was a competitive battle but Elko’s miscues spelled disaster.
Along with issues in pass coverage, six turnovers — four coming in the first half — was the main cause of Elko’s 32-22 loss.
The scoring began early for Lowry, which marched 52 yards and capped its opening drive with a 1-yard plunge from senior quarterback Caden Ricci.
Elko turned the ball over when a kick touched an Indian player earlier in the contest, and the Indians were stopped short on a fourth-down conversion attempt on their next drive.
However, Elko’s defense forced a turnover on downs.
The Indians’ offense sputtered in the early stages, but the defense got the ball back with a fumble recovery by senior Ricky Calderon.
Although — after breaking a long run down the right sideline — Elko coughed up the rock, Lowry senior Aaron Woolsey making the recovery.
Elko’s defense made another stand, as senior Manny Alvarado intercepted a pass.
However, the Indians fumbled the football on a run up the middle — the Bucks taking advantage of the miscue.
The drive was capped with a gorgeous throw from Ricci down the left sideline to senior Samuel Roth, who made a contested catch around the 10-yard line and fought off a defender for a 39-yard touchdown.
Sophomore Braden Hammargren added his second successful extra point for a 14-0 lead.
Elko threatened to score late in the half, thanks to the running of seniors Kaiden Cervantes and Lincoln Ratliff — who each gained multiple first downs.
However — once in the red zone — Elko tossed an interception.
At the half, the Indians trailed 14-0.
Elko’s defense forced a punt on Lowry’s first drive of the third quarter, and the offense went to work.
Cervantes carried for four first downs, and Ratliff followed with a pair of chain-moving runs.
The drive was capped with a two-yard push from Cervantes, Ratliff adding the conversion.
With 4:10 on the clock, Elko was down 14-8.
The Bucks struck quickly.
With a short pass to junior Giovani Sapien, the play did not end there.
He shed off a tackler in front of the Elko bench and raced the final 50 yards untouched, scoring on a 61-yard catch and run.
The extra point was partially blocked, but Lowry extended to a 20-8 advantage with 3:50 remaining in the third quarter.
Ratliff broke free for a 22-yard gain to near midfield, and Cervantes put his team and Lowry on his back — moving the chains three times — closing the drive with a seven-yard touchdown run and adding the conversion with his legs as well.
With 22 ticks remaining in the third, Elko sliced the lead to four at 20-16.
Lowry once again hit Elko where it hurt; deep.
Ricci tossed a pretty long ball down the right sideline to a well-covered Sapien, who made a one-handed catch and broke away for a 74-yard touchdown.
The two-point conversion was thwarted by Elko senior Shawn Sessions and Calderon, but the lead grew to 10 at 26-16.
On Elko’s next drive, the Indians gave the ball back — Woolsey making his second fumble recovery, adding to his interception.
Ricci moved the chains with his legs — often breaking runs up the middle on draws and around the edge on bootlegs — the drive stalling but continuing with an Elko unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
With a fresh set of downs, Ricci rolled to his right and threw a five-yard touchdown pass low and away to sophomore Logan Fettic.
The extra point was no good, but the Bucks grabbed a 32-16 lead.
Elko’s ensuing drive ended quickly with an interception by senior lineman Layne Welch, but the Indians got the ball back with a great breakup by Alvarado on fourth down.
Ratliff carried for a first down to the 37, and then he launched a gorgeous ball down the middle to Cervantes — who made an over-the-shoulder snag for a 50-yard gain.
With his legs, Ratliff moved the chains once again and punched the ball home with a six-yard touchdown run.
The two-point conversion was stopped short, Elko trailing by 10.
After forcing Lowry to make a decision, the Bucks elected to kick a field goal instead of going for the fourth-down conversion on its next drive in Elko territory.
The attempt was blocked by Alvarado and recovered by junior Blaze Jones, but Elko did not go for the scoop and score — falling on the football and ending the play.
As Elko was running out of options, Lowry’s defense held against a couple pass attempts and a run — the Indians’ season coming to a close.
The Bucks kneeled on the ball in victory formation after an Elko turnover on downs, Lowry finishing the year with a 3-3 record and the Indians falling to 2-4 on the season.