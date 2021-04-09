Turnovers doom Elko in loss to Lowry

The extra point was no good, but the Bucks grabbed a 32-16 lead.

Elko’s ensuing drive ended quickly with an interception by senior lineman Layne Welch, but the Indians got the ball back with a great breakup by Alvarado on fourth down.

Ratliff carried for a first down to the 37, and then he launched a gorgeous ball down the middle to Cervantes — who made an over-the-shoulder snag for a 50-yard gain.

With his legs, Ratliff moved the chains once again and punched the ball home with a six-yard touchdown run.

The two-point conversion was stopped short, Elko trailing by 10.

After forcing Lowry to make a decision, the Bucks elected to kick a field goal instead of going for the fourth-down conversion on its next drive in Elko territory.

The attempt was blocked by Alvarado and recovered by junior Blaze Jones, but Elko did not go for the scoop and score — falling on the football and ending the play.

As Elko was running out of options, Lowry’s defense held against a couple pass attempts and a run — the Indians’ season coming to a close.

The Bucks kneeled on the ball in victory formation after an Elko turnover on downs, Lowry finishing the year with a 3-3 record and the Indians falling to 2-4 on the season.

