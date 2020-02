No. 1 and No. 4 will face each other at 6 p.m. Friday. The Lady Spartans (11-8 overall, 7-4 in league) and the Lady Vaqueros met on Dec. 20, 2019, in Spring Creek, Fernley (16-2 overall, 12-0 in league) overcoming a four-point, fourth-quarter deficit with a 19-point explosion in the final frame for 71-60 victory.