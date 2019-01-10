Two-minute drill

Elko Baseball Scoreboard Advertising: The Elko baseball program is for businesses to donate for advertising space on its new scoreboard. The scoreboard was installed last season, and with it, a lot of people notice it on the field. The program believes it is a great opportunity to advertise your business and show your support of Elko baseball. Because of the type of advertising board that would have to be made, the team is asking for a long-term commitment of five years.
The cost of the advertising panel would be $950 and measures 3-feet high by 14-feet wide.
A donation of $5,000 dollars, paid in full, or over the span of five years would have your business name and logo prominently displayed year-round at Upper Kump Field.
If interested, or for more information, contact coach Shane Gilligan through email at sgillig2@ecsdnv.net or call 385-5520.
Regional Baseball and Softball Tournament Donations: Elko has been chosen at the host site of the Division 3A North regional baseball and softball tournaments. Elko has not hosted a regional baseball or softball tournament, so a significant amount of help will be required to make the community proud.
Hosting such tournaments requires tremendous amounts of support on the days of the event but also weeks and months before the tournaments begin. Coaches Shane Gilligan and Karen Hoem are reaching out for your support to upgrade the city facilities to make Elko proud.
During this time, five to six teams will travel to the Elko area for each tournament, and the baseball and softball programs hope to show everything Elko has to offer.
Each program has unique needs and desires to make the regional tournaments the best they can be when compared to previous years.
For information on how to get involved or support the regional tournaments, email coach Gilligan at sgillig2@ecsdnv.net or call 385-5520. Coach Hoem can be reached at khoem@ecsdnv.net or by phone at 934-3277.
SCHS Booster Club: Spring Creek High School is seeking members for its SCHS Booster Club. Purple tier donors ($500 or more) will receive a family all-season pass, an ad is the sports program and a banner at SCHS events.
Silver-tier donors ($200-$499) will receive an ad in the sport program, a family single-season pass and a banner.
Black-tier donors ($100-$199) will receive an individual single-season pass, a thank-you in the sports program and a banner.
Checks can be made payable to Spring Creek High School. Email copies of your ad and who you would like the passes for to hmiller@ecsdnv.net.
Please contact Scott Gilligan at sgiliga@ecsdnv.net or Paul Allen or Holly Miller at 753-5575 for more information.
