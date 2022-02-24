Two-minute drill

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PAL Volleyball Signups Signups for the seventh and eighth-grade PAL volleyball season are around the corner. For Elko players, registrations will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. March 8, 9, and 15, at Flag View Intermediate School, or from 9-10 a.m. on March 19, at Adobe Middle School. Spring Creek players can sign up from 6-7 p.m. March 15 and 17 or from 9-10 a.m. March 19, at Spring Creek Middle School.

Lady Spartans push, fall short of Lowry

Lady Spartans push, fall short of Lowry

The Lady Spartans are the No. 2 seed from the North for the 3A state semifinal and will face South No. 1 Moapa Valley on at 10:40 a.m. Friday, at Cox Pavilion, in Las Vegas.

Indians bust up Buckaroos by 45

Indians bust up Buckaroos by 45

The No. 1 Indians will take on East No. 2 Fernley in the regional championship at 4:15 p.m. Saturday, at Winnemucca Events Center, going for the 10th straight regional title.

Elko swept the season series with the Fernley, throttling the Vaqueros 57-15 on Jan. 8, in Fernley, and breezing to a 65-31 home win on Jan. 29, at Centennial Gymnasium.

Braves face tall order against Panthers

Braves face tall order against Panthers

The East No. 2 Braves (14-6 overall, 10-1 against 1A East competition) will close out the quarterfinal round of the Division 1A Nevada State Boys Basketball Championships against Central No. 1 Pahranagat Valley (23-4 overall, 11-1 against 1A Central foes) at 8:40 p.m. Thursday, at Cox Pavilion, in Las Vegas — Owyhee looking to take down the top-ranked 1A team in the state.

Wells girls face Coleville in quarters

Wells girls face Coleville in quarters

The East No. 2 Lady Leopards (20-3 overall, 9-1 against league competition) will face West No. 1 Coleville (19-2 overall, 10-1 versus league opponents) in the quarterfinal round of the Division 1A Nevada State Girls Basketball Championships at 9 .m. Thursday, at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas.

Eureka stuns Wells girls, Owyhee boys

Eureka stuns Wells girls, Owyhee boys

At the Division 1A East regional basketball tournament, the Eureka girls and boys basketball teams each claimed the respective championships — both pulling off upsets in the process.

Spring Creek faces Moapa Valley in semi

Spring Creek faces Moapa Valley in semi

The North No. 2 Lady Spartans will face South No. 1 Moapa Valley in the first semifinal of the Division 3A Nevada State Girls Basketball Championships at 10:40 a.m. Friday, at Cox Pavilion, in Las Vegas.

