Two-minute drill

The No. 1 Indians will take on East No. 2 Fernley in the regional championship at 4:15 p.m. Saturday, at Winnemucca Events Center, going for the 10th straight regional title.

Elko swept the season series with the Fernley, throttling the Vaqueros 57-15 on Jan. 8, in Fernley, and breezing to a 65-31 home win on Jan. 29, at Centennial Gymnasium.