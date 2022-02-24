Two-minute drill

PAL Volleyball Signups Signups for the seventh and eighth-grade PAL volleyball season are around the corner. For Elko players, registrations will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. March 8, 9, and 15, at Flag View Intermediate School, or from 9-10 a.m. on March 19, at Adobe Middle School. Spring Creek players can sign up from 6-7 p.m. March 15 and 17 or from 9-10 a.m. March 19, at Spring Creek Middle School.
The Indians are the North No. 1 seed for the 3A state tournament and will face South No. 2 Somerset-Losee in the semifinal round at 9 a.m. Friday, at Cox Pavilion, in Las Vegas.
The Lady Spartans are the No. 2 seed from the North for the 3A state semifinal and will face South No. 1 Moapa Valley on at 10:40 a.m. Friday, at Cox Pavilion, in Las Vegas.
The Wolverines are the North No. 2 seed for the state tournament and will play South No. 1 The Meadows at 10:40 a.m. Friday, at Lawlor Events Center, in Reno.
Congratulations to Elko head coach Mitch Overlie and the Indians on their 3A state championship — stopping a 33-year drought — and to Marco Romero, Craig Slater, Wesley Ricaporte, Colton Brown, Terron Mogensen and Shawn Lortie for their individual state titles at the Division 3A Nevada State Wrestling Championships.
The No. 1 Indians will take on East No. 2 Fernley in the regional championship at 4:15 p.m. Saturday, at Winnemucca Events Center, going for the 10th straight regional title.
Elko swept the season series with the Fernley, throttling the Vaqueros 57-15 on Jan. 8, in Fernley, and breezing to a 65-31 home win on Jan. 29, at Centennial Gymnasium.
The East No. 2 Braves (14-6 overall, 10-1 against 1A East competition) will close out the quarterfinal round of the Division 1A Nevada State Boys Basketball Championships against Central No. 1 Pahranagat Valley (23-4 overall, 11-1 against 1A Central foes) at 8:40 p.m. Thursday, at Cox Pavilion, in Las Vegas — Owyhee looking to take down the top-ranked 1A team in the state.
The East No. 2 Lady Leopards (20-3 overall, 9-1 against league competition) will face West No. 1 Coleville (19-2 overall, 10-1 versus league opponents) in the quarterfinal round of the Division 1A Nevada State Girls Basketball Championships at 9 .m. Thursday, at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas.
At the Division 1A East regional basketball tournament, the Eureka girls and boys basketball teams each claimed the respective championships — both pulling off upsets in the process.
