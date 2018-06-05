Spring Creek High School Spartan Basketball Camp
Spring Creek High School will host its annual Spartan Basketball Camp from 8 a.m.-noon June 11-14. The camp is open to all incoming third through ninth-grade students. Sign up before June 11 for $80 or sign up at the door for $100. Each additional sibling will cost $50. With any questions, contact Holly Miller through email at hmiller@ecsdnv.net or call 753-5575.
College of Southern Idaho Girls Basketball Camp
College of Southern Idaho will host a girls basketball camp from 1-6 p.m. June 11-13 at Spring Creek High School. The camp is open to sixth through 12th-grade girls. The cost is $150. For more information, contact Holly Miller at 753-5575 or email hmiller@ecsdnv.net.
CSI Girls Basketball Camp in Elko
College of Southern Idaho will conduct a summer skills girls basketball camp for sixth-12th grades from 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. June 14-16 at Adobe Middle School. The cost for an individual camper is $150. For more information contact Contact CSI head coach Randy Rogers at 208-732-6480 or Elko High School girls head coach Kaaren Ross at 934-2114.
High School Open Basketball Tournament
Incoming freshmen through Class of 2018 graduates are eligible to play in the Elko Colony Health & Wellness Center basketball tournament. The deadline to sign up is June 8 and the cost is $225 for a 10-person team. The tournament will take place June 15-17, a random draw taking place June 11. For more information or to register, call 738-5038.
Elite FC Boys Soccer Tryouts
Tryouts for the Elite FC boys soccer competitive travel teams will be held from 6-9 p.m. Monday, June 18 and Tuesday, June 19 at Mountain View soccer fields for age groups U10 through U14 (birth years 2005-2011).
Please bring water, shin guards and a soccer ball. Parents will need to sign their child up at the beginning of the session.
Established in 2011, the boys teams practice and play year-round at competitive tournaments around the region. For more information, call Alonso Lujan at 388-8721.
EHS High Potential Basketball Camp
The Elko High School High Potential basketball camp for boys sixth through 12th grades is scheduled to run from 9-5 p.m. June 18-21. The “True Fundamental Camp” is in its 25th year. For more information, call 340-4258 or 738-6242.
Spring Creek Men’s Amateur Championship
The Spring Creek Golf Club’s Men’s Amateur Championship will take place June 23-24 at Spring Creek Golf Course. The flights will be determined by handicap, and players must have a current USGA handicap to enter. Gross and net payoffs will be given for each flight of the 36-hole, stroke-play event. The cost is $75 per player but does not include green or cart fees or players can elect for a $35 dollar per day cost that includes a cart.
Special events will take place Saturday night, including an optional two-man, blind draw, alternate-shot horse race sponsored by the Spring Creek Association, Spring Creek Men’s Club and Cook’s Fire Oven & Grill. The deadline to resister is June 1. For more information or to sign up, visit the golf shop of call 753-6331.
Elko Adult Softball Coed League
Elko Adult Softball has opened registration for the upcoming coed season. All forms can be found at elkoadultsoftball.com. Team fees are $350 and player fees are $45. All team fees, calendar and 10 registered players must be completed by July 15 to be accepted. For more information, text Danny Story at 385-2829 or email elkoadultsoftball@yahoo.com.
Fifth Annual Game Time Basketball Camp
The fifth annual Game Time Basketball Camp, conducted by coach Gil Llewellyn and his staff, will take place July 30-Aug. 1 at the Elko Colony Health & Wellness Center. The camp is for ages 6 through 18. The cost for three days is $120, two days costing $85 and one day available for $45. Focuses are placed on ball handling, shooting, passing and general skills. For more information, visit gametimebasketballcamps.com. To sign up, email coachgil@gametimebasketballcamps.com or call 805-729-5539.
16th Annual Ross-Herrera Memorial Golf Tournament
The 16th annual Ross-Herrera Memorial Golf Tournament will take place at 8 a.m. Aug. 11 at Ruby View Golf Course, registration starting at 7 a.m. Pick your own teams for the four-person scramble. The entry fee is $50 per player and includes lunch. Green and cart fees are not included. Prizes will be given for closest to the hole, longest drive, hole-in-one, and tee and raffle prizes. Anyone wishing to donate prizes or sponsor a hole for $100 should contact Debbie Morley at 778-5727 or Carolyn Davis at 934-9594.
A no-host cocktail party will take place at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 10 at McMurtrey’s Pub. All proceeds will benefit the Ross-Herrera Awards Fund, Horizon Hospice, Friends For Life, Relay For Life and Hope Lodge Salt Lake City.
Enter no later than Aug. 4. Send all entry, green and cart fees by mail to Debbie Morley, P.O. Box 2601, Elko, NV, 89803. Make checks payable to Ross-Herrera Golf Tournament or pay by credit or debit card by calling Morley or Davis.
