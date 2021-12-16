Update: Elko girls will not host South Tahoe in home opener

ELKO — The Elko girls basketball team, which was scheduled to host South Tahoe at 6 p.m. Friday, will now only play Wooster at 1 p.m. Saturday — the Lady Vikings canceling the trip but the South Tahoe boys still managing to make the trek for a 7:30 p.m. dance with the Indians.

The Lady Indians are expected to make up the game and take on the Lady Vikings on Saturday, January 15, 2022.

ELKO — For the first time since the annual alumni game, the Elko girls basketball team will play a contest in front of the home faithful — the Lady Indians’ first competitive action at Centennial Gymnasium since Feb. 11, 2020.

At 6 p.m. Friday, Elko (5-2) — riding a three-game winning streak — will host South Tahoe (4-2) in a matchup of clubs with winning records.

The Lady Indians opened 3A North play with consecutive blowouts on the road of Hug (55-22) and North Valleys (44-25).

The Lady Vikings dropped their season opener by a final score of 44-31, in Fallon, but went on a three-game winning streak in a tournament setting against California schools Alpha Charter (39-28), Foresthill (51-23) and Western Sierra Collegiate Academy (52-12).

When South Tahoe returned to competition against 3A North opponents, the Lady Vikings were nearly doubled up at home in a 66-34 whipping to Fernley but came back with a 48-32 victory over Dayton.

The Lady Indians will have to force someone else to beat them than junior Ivy Gonzalez, who leads the Lady Vikings in several areas at 15.3 points, 2.5 assists and 1.2 blocks per game — adding 7.2 boards and three steals.

Senior Alexi Haven averages 8.7 points, a team-high eight rebounds, three steals and 1.8 assists.

South Tahoe’s top-loaded roster is continued with seven points, a team-high 3.8 steals, 2.2 assists and 1.8 rebounds by junior Kiva Davis.

Freshman Campbell Mathews — in her first season of high school ball — has chipped in 3.7 points, 4.2 boards and 1.7 dimes per game.

Sophomore Ava Wolfe averages 2.7 points, 1.5 rebounds and a steal — sophomore Samantha Robinson turning in 2.3 points, 3.5 boards and two swipes.

The Lady Vikings rebound the ball well — sophomore Addie Menke averaging 1.4 points and four rebounds, junior Kalea Paine adding one point and 2.3 boards and senior Shane Smith posting 2.6 rebounds and an assist per contest.

Elko does not currently have a double-digit scorer, but two girls — juniors Johanna Rivera and Aurora Eklund — are close.

Rivera paces the Lady Indians at 9.6 points per game — adding 4.8 rebounds — and Eklund ranks second at 9.4 points per outing.

Eklund is tied for third in the league with 2.6 assists and has made well-round efforts with 4.6 rebounds and three steals on average.

Like Rivera, junior Alysia Carr has made a splash in her first season the varsity — notching averages of six points, 5.4 boards and a steal.

Offensively, junior Peyton Jacaway’s season has started slowly but she has provided impactful contributions across the board.

She is averaging 5.4 points, leads the team and ranks second in the league at 2.8 assists and — despite her size — is fourth in the conference and first on the roster with 6.8 rebounds, adding 2.4 thefts.

Junior Isabela Torres has also made some vital efforts in her first season of varsity ball, averaging two points and 6.6 boards — fifth in the league in rebounds.

Fellow junior Eve Lewis has scored 1.8 points per game, sophomore Bryleigh Cervantes averages 1.6 and 2.2 rebounds and freshman Lindsey Johns — the Lady Indians’ lone ninth-grader — has added 1.2 points, 2.8 boards and 1.4 steals per ballgame.

Team Totals

South Tahoe holds a slight advantage in scoring at 42.5 points per game, compared to 38.4 points per contest by Elko.

The Lady Vikings’ widest margin over the Lady Indians is on the defensive end, making 16.3 steals and Elko averaging 7.6 takeaways.

One of South Tahoe’s largest leads is on the backboards, pulling down 33.7 rebounds — the Lady Indians reeling in 26.1 boards.

Passing the rock has also been a strength for the Lady Vikings, notching 10.3 dimes and Elko limiting its assists to 5.9 per outing.

But, one of the Lady Indians’ assets has been ball control — committing just 12.9 turnovers per game — South Tahoe giving the ball away an average of 23.3 times.

The Lady Vikings put the ball in the hole with more regularity, shooting 29% from the floor — hitting 30% from two and 23% from distance — and hitting 55% of their free throws.

Elko is connecting on just 26% of its tries from the field — 31% from two and only 13% from three — and has dropped only 45% of is tries from the charity stripe.

Game Time

The Lady Indians (5-2) will play in front of the home fans for the first time versus South Tahoe (4-2) at 6 p.m. Friday, at Centennial Gymnasium, playing its last contest for three weeks at 1 p.m. Saturday against Wooster (3-2 as of Thursday).

