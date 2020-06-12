Updated regional guidance on youth sports

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RENO — On June 10, 2020, Nevada Health Response released guidance on youth sports, which allowed local agencies to begin the process of reopening fields for youth sports. This updated guidance allows for contactless outdoor youth sports practices only. At this time, only spectator-less outdoor practice sessions are allowed.

The guidance outlines the mandatory procedures that must be followed and the recommended best practices including specific guidance for baseball, softball and soccer.

Regional partners from Washoe County, City of Reno and City of Sparks have coordinated on a consolidated reopening plan.

It’s important for representatives of leagues and youth sports organizations to know that they must submit a safety plan that complies with the updated Nevada Health Response guidance before they will be allowed access to fields throughout the region.

City of Reno fields will open for practices only on Saturday, June 13 to those leagues which were issued a Spring 2020 field permit by the Reno Youth Sports Association and have submitted their COVID-19 safety plan. Spring permits issued by RYSA have been extended through July 31.

Fall permits (effective August 1) will be issued by RYSA per their usual permitting schedule.