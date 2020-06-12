Updated regional guidance on youth sports

RENO — On June 10, 2020, Nevada Health Response released guidance on youth sports, which allowed local agencies to begin the process of reopening fields for youth sports. This updated guidance allows for contactless outdoor youth sports practices only. At this time, only spectator-less outdoor practice sessions are allowed.
The guidance outlines the mandatory procedures that must be followed and the recommended best practices including specific guidance for baseball, softball and soccer.
Regional partners from Washoe County, City of Reno and City of Sparks have coordinated on a consolidated reopening plan.
It’s important for representatives of leagues and youth sports organizations to know that they must submit a safety plan that complies with the updated Nevada Health Response guidance before they will be allowed access to fields throughout the region.
City of Reno fields will open for practices only on Saturday, June 13 to those leagues which were issued a Spring 2020 field permit by the Reno Youth Sports Association and have submitted their COVID-19 safety plan. Spring permits issued by RYSA have been extended through July 31.
Fall permits (effective August 1) will be issued by RYSA per their usual permitting schedule.
The City of Sparks will accept applications beginning on Monday, June 15 for travel teams that want to rent fields for practices. Youth and adult tournaments will remain closed through June.
Groups that are part of the Sparks Youth Sports Foundation will be able to practice beginning June 15, if their organization decides to have some sort of spring/summer season. Otherwise, the fall season for youth sports begins August 1.
Washoe County Regional Parks & Open Space will be following the recently released guidance on youth sports and allowing contactless practices for youth sports at county athletic fields beginning this Saturday, June 13.
Joint-use school sites remain closed until released by the Washoe County School District.
