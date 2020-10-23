Utah State opens season at defending Mountain West champion Boise State

GAME 1 INFORMATION

SCOUTING BOISE STATE

Boise State returns 10 starters (O-5, D-5) and 44 letterwinners from last year’s team that went 12-2 overall, including an 8-0 mark in Mountain West play. The Broncos defeated Hawai’i, 31-10, in the MW Championship game and then lost to Washington, 38-7, in the Las Vegas Bowl. BSU returns seven players that earned all-conference honors last season in senior DB Kekaula Kaniho (first team), senior PR Avery Williams (first team), senior LB Riley Whimpey (second team), senior DB Jalen Walker (second team), sophomore RB George Holani (second team), senior TE John Bates (honorable mention) and junior WR Khalil Shakir (honorable mention), while Williams also earned honorable mention honors as a defensive back. The Broncos are led by sophomore QB Hank Bachmeier, who was 137-of-219 (.626) passing for 1,879 yards (234.9 ypg) with nine touchdowns and six interceptions last season. Holani led the team in rushing with 1,014 yards on 192 carries (5.3 ypc/72.4 ypg) with seven touchdowns a year ago, and Shakir posted 63 receptions for 872 yards (13.8 ypr/62.3 ypg) with six touchdowns. Defensively, Whimpey had a team-best 83 tackles, which included 7.0 tackles for loss, while fellow senior LB Benton Wickersham had 63 tackles, which includes 4.0 tackles for loss. In 2019, Boise State averaged 34.7 points and 429.0 yards of total offense per game (261.7 passing, 167.3 rushing) and allowed 21.9 points and 346.3 yards of total offense (233.6 passing, 112.7 rushing). Bryan Harsin is 64-17 in his seventh season at Boise State and 71-22 in eight years as a collegiate head coach.