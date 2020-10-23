Utah State opens season at defending Mountain West champion Boise State

The season opener will between Utah State (0-0, 0-0 MW) at Boise State (0-0, 0-0 MW) will be televised live on Fox Sports 1 at 5 p.m. MST on Saturday, at Albertsons Stadium, in Boise, Idaho.
GAME 1 INFORMATION
TV: Fox Sports 1
- Play-by-Play: Kevin Fitzgerald
- Analyst: Robert Smith
- Comcast (Utah): Ch. 265/HD691
- DirecTV: Ch. 219
- DISH: Ch. 150
SCOUTING BOISE STATE
Boise State returns 10 starters (O-5, D-5) and 44 letterwinners from last year’s team that went 12-2 overall, including an 8-0 mark in Mountain West play. The Broncos defeated Hawai’i, 31-10, in the MW Championship game and then lost to Washington, 38-7, in the Las Vegas Bowl. BSU returns seven players that earned all-conference honors last season in senior DB Kekaula Kaniho (first team), senior PR Avery Williams (first team), senior LB Riley Whimpey (second team), senior DB Jalen Walker (second team), sophomore RB George Holani (second team), senior TE John Bates (honorable mention) and junior WR Khalil Shakir (honorable mention), while Williams also earned honorable mention honors as a defensive back. The Broncos are led by sophomore QB Hank Bachmeier, who was 137-of-219 (.626) passing for 1,879 yards (234.9 ypg) with nine touchdowns and six interceptions last season. Holani led the team in rushing with 1,014 yards on 192 carries (5.3 ypc/72.4 ypg) with seven touchdowns a year ago, and Shakir posted 63 receptions for 872 yards (13.8 ypr/62.3 ypg) with six touchdowns. Defensively, Whimpey had a team-best 83 tackles, which included 7.0 tackles for loss, while fellow senior LB Benton Wickersham had 63 tackles, which includes 4.0 tackles for loss. In 2019, Boise State averaged 34.7 points and 429.0 yards of total offense per game (261.7 passing, 167.3 rushing) and allowed 21.9 points and 346.3 yards of total offense (233.6 passing, 112.7 rushing). Bryan Harsin is 64-17 in his seventh season at Boise State and 71-22 in eight years as a collegiate head coach.
PLAYER CONNECTIONS BETWEEN UTAH STATE AND BOISE STATE
The are 14 connections between Utah State and Boise State players. USU senior transfer PK Nels Haltom, senior transfer DL Nick Heninger, senior transfer RB Devonta’e Henry-Cole and junior QB Jason Shelley all began their collegiate careers at Utah, as did BSU sophomore DT Jackson Cravens. USU senior P Christopher Bartolic attended Orange Coast CC in Costa Mesa, Calif., as did BSU freshman OL Riden Leong. USU senior DL Ritisoni Fata attended East Valley HS in Redlands, Calif., as did BSU sophomore WR Billy Bowens. USU senior DL Justus Te’i attended Mission Hills HS in San Marcos, Calif., as did BSU senior OL Jake Stetz. USU sophomore RB Cooper Jones attended Elko (Nev.) HS, as did BSU senior LB Benton Wickersham. USU sophomore OL Andy Koch attended Eleanor Roosevelt HS in Eastvale, Calif., as did BSU senior Evan Tyler. USU redshirt freshman DE Kaleo Neves and redshirt freshman WR Kyle Van Leeuwen both attended Timpview HS in Provo, Utah, as did BSU’s Cravens. USU redshirt freshman QB Josh Calvin attended Mayfair HS in Bellflower, Calif., as did BSU freshman S Semaj Verner. USU redshirt freshman LS Jesse Vasquez attended Oaks Christian HS in Westlake Village, Calif., as did BSU sophomore OL Dallas Holliday. USU freshman RB Elelyon Noa attended Helix HS in La Mesa, Calif., as did BSU junior LB Ezekiel Noa, who are brothers.
AGGIES AND BRONCOS SERIES HISTORY
Utah State trails in the all-time series against Boise State, 19-5, which includes a 2-10 road record. The first game played in the series was on Oct. 15, 1975, in Boise, with USU winning, 42-19. Boise State won 12 straight games in the series, including five straight in Logan, before USU posted a 52-26 home win in 2015. Boise State has since won each of the last four games, including a 56-21 win in Logan last year and a 33-24 win in Boise in 2018. This year’s meeting will mark the first time since 2017, and just the fourth time (2005, 2013, 2017, 2020) in the past 13 meetings, that the Broncos are not nationally ranked.
Utah State and Boise State will be playing a conference game against one another for the 19th time, but this will be the first time it is the league opener for both schools.
UTAH STATE AND BOISE STATE AS CONFERENCE FOES
Utah State and Boise State have spent 19 years as league foes, including eight seasons in the Mountain West as Boise State joined the league in 2011 and Utah State joined in 2013. Both schools were also members of the Big West Conference from 1996 to 2000 and members of the Western Athletic Conference from 2005 to 2010.
AGGIES vs. BRONCOS SERIES 15TH-LONGEST IN SCHOOL HISTORY
Utah State and Boise State will be meeting for the 25th time in series history this weekend in what is the 15th-most played rivalry in school history.
