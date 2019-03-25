ELKO – Following a doubleheader sweep victory Friday – including a come-from-behind walk-off single – the Elko baseball team was soundly defeated in the series finale Saturday.
South Tahoe owned the action from the opening pitch, scoring seven runs in the top of the first inning and rolling to a 12-1 victory in five frames.
The Vikings notched three straight hits to open the ballgame – seniors Cameron Johnson and Kevin Lehmann going for singles and junior Jaden Aquino tagging an RBI triple.
Johnson stole second base and took third on a wild pitch – scoring on Lehmann’s base knock – and Lehmann came home on Aquino’s three-bag rip.
A groundout RBI by sophomore Eric Vasser drove in Aquino for a 3-0 lead.
Junior Cameron Lehmann was hit by a pitch, runners placed on the corners with a line drive to right field by senior Connor Long.
Senior Aaron Johnson pushed the advantage to 4-0 with a single to center – scoring Cameron Lehmann – Long rushing home on a bunt by junior Travis Lee.
A balk gave the runners a base, and the Vikings took a seven-run lead with a two-RBI poke from freshman Andrew Lehmann for extra bases.
Elko notched the second out of the inning on a catch in foul ground by sophomore catcher Luke Blair, the Indians avoiding further damage with runners on the corners with a groundout to senior third baseman Kaleb Martinez.
Senior Cooper Jones led off the bottom half and reached on a throwing error from third base, but he was thrown out attempting to steal second.
A strikeout put two away, and Elko was unable to take advantage of a base knock by Martinez and a walk to junior Colby Tiner – the Vikings closing the inning with a rocket line drive by senior Brycen Kelly back to Lee on the mound.
Vasser led off the top of the second with a single up the middle, and he advanced to second base on a sacrifice bunt by Cameron Lehmann.
Blair gunned down Vasser with a solid throw to Martinez at third base, but South Tahoe tallied back-to-back base knocks by Long and Cameron Johnson.
The Indians got out of the inning with a spectacular play by Kelly at first base, robbing a foul ball along the fence.
Elko’s only offense of the contest came in the bottom half.
Junior Rolando Acosta drilled a two-out triple to center field and scored on a line-drive base knock to right field by senior Christian Quintana.
With the score at 7-1, the Vikings ended the game on a 5-0 stretch.
South Tahoe plated two runs in the top of the third – an RBI base knock by Aquino that scored Andrew Lehmann and a passed ball that allowed Kevin Lehmann a stroll home – and Long tallied a run in the top of the fourth on an error at second base.
In the top of the fifth, Kevin Lehmann scored on a triple by Vasser – who tallied the final run of the contest on a single by Cameron Lehmann.
After the bottom of the second, Elko notched just two hits – a two-out double by senior Austyn Marin in the bottom of the fourth and a one-out base knock by Jones in the bottom of the fifth.
The Vikings closed the game early due to the 10-run rule, turning a 6-4-3 double play.
South Tahoe picked up its first win of the series in the finale, dominating Elko by a final score of 12-1.
Quintana hit 1-for-2 and drove in Elko’s only run, Martinez scoring the only run for the Indians – batting 1-for-2.
Marin finished 1-for-2 with a double, Acosta went 1-for-3 with a triple and Jones closed 1-for-3 at the plate.
The Vikings tallied 12 runs on 16 hits, Elko finishing with one run on five hits.
Sophomore Jake Zeller allowed six runs on five hits in 1/3 of an inning in the start for the Indians, Acosta closing the first inning and allowing one run on two hits in 2/3 of a frame.
Marin finished the game, allowing five runs (three earned) on nine hits over four innings – striking out one batter and walking one.
SOUTH TAHOE – 702 12 – (12)(16)1
ELKO – 010 00 – 152
Up Next
The Indians (5-1 in league) will play at 2 p.m. Monday against North Valleys, at Upper Kump Field, Elko closing the make-up series with a doubleheader at 10 a.m. and noon Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.