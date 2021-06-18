Wachtel will swing at Pinehurst Resort

WELLS — Mackenzie Wachtel will play in a prestigious golf tournament for the second time.

Wachtel, a recent graduate of Wells High School, will compete from June 23-25 at the Girl’s High School Golf National Invitational, in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

She will have the opportunity to swing her clubs on three of the courses at Pinehurst Resort — consisting of nine 18-hole courses — which has hosted three U.S. Championships, one U.S. Women’s Open, three U.S. Amateur Championships, a PGA Championship and the Ryder Cup.

The invite-only tournament field will be made up of the top high school golfers across the country, competing at a place as timeless as the game itself. The Girls Invitational is a three-day, 54-hole stroke-play event including team and individual competitions.

Competition rounds will take place on Pinehurst No. 6, No. 8 and No. 9 courses.

Receiving an invitation to the National Invitational is quite an honor, since only the best high school golf teams and individuals receive invites based on state-championship performances.

The Invitational brings together a wide variety of golfers from nearly all 50 states — public or private, suburban or rural, small or large.