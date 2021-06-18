Wachtel will swing at Pinehurst Resort

WELLS — Mackenzie Wachtel will play in a prestigious golf tournament for the second time.
Wachtel, a recent graduate of Wells High School, will compete from June 23-25 at the Girl’s High School Golf National Invitational, in Pinehurst, North Carolina.
She will have the opportunity to swing her clubs on three of the courses at Pinehurst Resort — consisting of nine 18-hole courses — which has hosted three U.S. Championships, one U.S. Women’s Open, three U.S. Amateur Championships, a PGA Championship and the Ryder Cup.
The invite-only tournament field will be made up of the top high school golfers across the country, competing at a place as timeless as the game itself. The Girls Invitational is a three-day, 54-hole stroke-play event including team and individual competitions.
Competition rounds will take place on Pinehurst No. 6, No. 8 and No. 9 courses.
Receiving an invitation to the National Invitational is quite an honor, since only the best high school golf teams and individuals receive invites based on state-championship performances.
The Invitational brings together a wide variety of golfers from nearly all 50 states — public or private, suburban or rural, small or large.
Despite not having a state tournament this past season, Wachtel and Wells’ girls were granted invitations — due to in large part to their back-to-back 2018 and 2019 Division 1A-2A state championships.
In 2018, the Lady Leopards won state by 36 strokes with a two-day team score of 1,078 strokes.
Wells repeated as the state champ in 2019 with a two-round team total of 995 on days of 487 and 508.
Individually, Wachtel finished 10th in the 2019 state tourney with a two-day total of 249.
Wells won the 1A-2A North-East regional title once again this spring — officially the 2020-21 season — the usual-fall season pushed back due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Head coach Bob Woolsey was away from his books on Friday, June 18, and did not know his team’s regional score but noted that “we won by 30 strokes.”
“Looking at our scores, I think we could have won state again, but there was no state tournament this year,” he said. “Grace (Calton) was second at regionals with a 102, and Mackenzie was fourth with, I think, a 109.”
The Lady Leopards competed in the 2019 NHSGA Girl’s High School National Invitational, playing at Falcon’s Fire Club, in Kissimmee, Florida.
Lexie Johnny ranked 81st with a two-round score of 272 (129, 143), Calton was 82nd with a 285 (151, 134) and Wachtel finished 83rd with a 300 on nearly-identical rounds of 151 and 149.
This year, Wachtel will compete individually — as members of her team were unable to make the trip happen.
For three days, she will be able to play practice rounds and take part in the Par-3 Contest at The Cradle, on Tuesday, June 22.
The Championship Rounds will take place Wednesday, June 23, through Friday, June 25.
Wachtel will tee off at 9:40 a.m. EST on Hole 10 of the No. 6 course, times not yet determined for the Thursday (No. 8 course) or Friday (No. 9 course).