ELKO – Other than winning state and regional championships, not much for a track and field athlete can compare to winning their home meet.
Albeit not in Wells, senior Danielle Wadda-Martinez went out on top Friday in the final Ward Coates Memorial Invitational of her career – taking place annually at Warrior Field.
She won not one, but two events – each her throws leading to victory – earning the top spot in both the shot put and the discus.
In the shot, the stone landed at a personal-record mark of 30-feet-11-1/4-inches and her toss of the disc sailed 89-feet-5-inches for another crown.
In the shot put, she was followed by another PR from Owyhee sophomore Kaitlyn Teller with a distance of 30-feet-5-1/4-inches for second place.
Owyhee sophomore Cameron Paradise’s mark of 27-feet-11-3.4-inches ranked third, senior teammate Marilyn Harney placing fourth with a PR of 24-feet-6-inches – Owyhee going two-three-four in the event.
Back to discus, Teller’s launch of 76-feet-4-1/2-inches gave her third place, Harney placed fourth with another PR of 75-feet-4-inches and senior Rhiannon Manuelito rounded out the top-five on a 71-foot-3-1/2-inch throw.
All five girls in the top-five of the 200 meters hail from Elko County, led by a winning performance from Owyhee junior Thalia Thomas in 28.28 seconds for a personal record – each girl in the top-five setting a PR.
Wells’ sophomore Haylee Sethman took second place in 30.31 seconds, Spring Creek senior Alyssa Tomlinson crossed immediately after in 30.38, Elko freshman Julianna Lozano placed fourth in 31.52 and Jackpot junior Ariana Miramontes closed out the top-five in 31.59 seconds.
As was the case in the 200 meters, the one-milers in the top-five were all local – paced by freshman champion Abigail Waldron from Spring Creek and her time of 6:33.12 in the 1600 meters.
Fellow freshman Melanie St. Louis clocked in 6:50.56 for second place, Elko sophomore Briana Cortez took third in 6:55.38 and Elko’s Landrie Goolding finished fourth in 5:58.38 – the top-five rounded out by Elko freshman Kara Nicola’s 6:59.22.
Defending 3A state champion Katelyn Anderson opened a 2-foot advantage in the pole vault, setting the bar at a winning height of 9-feet-6-inches.
She was followed in second by senior teammate Allyson Burns’ vault of 7-feet-6-inches, the height matched by Spring Creek sophomore Hailey Cruson – who cleared the bar in more tries.
Fourth went to another Lady Spartan, Spring Creek taking the top-four spots with a 7-foot vault from sophomore Hailey Dixon.
Wells junior Aubree Talbert took second place in the high jump – clearing the bar at 4-feet-4-inches – junior teammate Vanessa Solis also notching 4-feet-4-inches in more attempts.
Elko freshman Georgia McCullough placed fourth with a personal record of 4-feet-2-inches, and freshman teammate Avery Khounphachansy set a PR of 4-feet for fifth place.
Solis finished second in the 400 meters – lapping the track in 1:10.02 – finishing just in front of Sethman’s third-place time of 1:10.75.
In the 800 meters, Solis ranked third with a half-mile time of 2:59.75, St. Louis rounding out the top-five in 3:12.22.
Wells freshman Evelia Garcia’s distance of 12-feet-4-inches placed third in the long jump.
She was followed by a pair of Spring Creek athletes, sophomore Alexys Taylor setting a personal record of 11-feet-9-inches for fourth and freshman Elexia Mauer capping the top-five at 11-feet-7-inches.
Elko freshman Kayde Shelley ranked third in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 20.17 seconds for a personal record, Talbert finished fourth in 20.62 and Owyhee freshman Josie Rose Thomas closed out the top-five in 22-flat.
Owyhee junior Isabella Pasqual ran a two-mile time of 17:47.52 for third place in the 3200 meters.
Elko’s sprinters carved out two top-five finishes in the 100 meters, sophomore Jazmine Topete setting a personal record of 14.43 seconds for fourth and Lozano taking fifth with a PR of 14.87.
Jackpot junior Bryanna Rios spanned 26-feet-5-1/2-inches and set a personal record for fourth in the triple jump.
Talbert rounded out the top-five the 300 hurdles with a time of 1:02.85.
Relays
Owyhee took second place in the 4x200 relay with a time of 2:18.27.
Spring Creek finished second in the 4x400 relay and finished in 5:09.71, the Lady Braves following in third with a time of 5:44.15.
Boys
The bulk of the local success in the boys came event came from the 1600 meters – locals finishing first through fourth – Jackpot freshman Hector Ontiveros leading the way with a one-mile time of 5:!9.74.
Junior teammate Hugo Sanchez took second place in 5:23.02, Spring Creek sophomore Harrison Walund crossed third in 5:27.09 and Elko freshman Philip ranked fourth with a time of 5:32.99.
Walund used a longer race to his benefit, winning the 3200 meters and running two miles in 11:53.41.
Freshman teammate Dillyn Sanchez took third with a two-mile time of 12:17.14 for a personal record, and Neff set a PR of 12:24.01 for fourth place.
West Wendover’s Cory Ratliff sailed to the top of the discus competition with a 118-foot-10-1/2-inch throw.
Owyhee’s Acilino Thomas took third with a distance of 107-feet-10-inches, Thomas ranking second in the shot put with a mark of 37-feet-10-inches – Elko sophomore Gage Steilman setting a personal record of 35-feet-3/4-inch for fifth place.
A flurry of locals commanded the top-five of the 300 meters, Owyhee sophomore leading the way with a second-place PR in 49.02 seconds.
West Wendover sophomore Andres Cervantes also tallied a personal record of 52.15 for third place, Elko junior Zachary Hull finished fourth in 53.28 and Spring Creek junior Brian Lore closed out the top-five in 53.31.
Hull also finished fourth in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 22.25 seconds.
In the 200 meters, Spring Creek sophomore Kyler Lulay trailed just one runner – taking second in 24.97 seconds – junior teammate James Brawley crossing in a personal-best 25.42 for fourth and another PR from Spring Creek sophomore Camden Mortensen rounded out the top-five in 25.48.
Elko freshman Charles Crane nearly cracked out a sub-12 in the 100 meters, finishing second with a time of 12.06 for a personal record.
Spring Creek junior Brendan Anderson crossed third in the 400 meters with a time of 1:01.88, followed in fourth by a 1:04.09 by Elko freshman Joseph Sosa.
In the high jump, Lulay cleared the bar at 5-feet-2-inches for fourth place – matching the height of Wells junior Brent Battenfeld – Lulay achieving the height in fewer jumps.
Battenfeld set a personal record for fourth in the long jump, sailing 17-feet-2-1/2-inches.
Spring Creek junior Brandon Yates spanned 35-feet-4-1/2-inches for fifth place in the triple jump.
Relays
The Jaguars lived up to their mascot name in the 4x800 relay, winning the event by a wide margin with a time of 9:48.17, Spring Creek taking fifth and finishing in 10:25.93.
In the 4x100 relay, Spring Creek finished second with a time of 50.25 seconds.
Elko crossed third with a collective time of 52.12, and Jackpot rounded out the top-five in 52.66.
The Spartans also took second place in the 4x200 with a time of 1:42.5, Elko ranked fourth in 1:49.18 and Jackpot finished fifth in 1:50.75.
Jackpot placed second in the 4x400 relay in 4:08.71, Owyhee closing in fifth with a time of 4:38.58.
Up Next
Many of the competitors from the Ward Coates Invitational will try to one-up each other at 10 a.m. Friday during the Eureka Invitational, at Grant Crutchley Field.
