 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wallek shoulders role of Indians’ golf coach

  • 0
Scott Hutnyak

Elko's Scott Hutnyak watches a drive on the par-4 fifth hole on April 15, 2021, at Spring Creek Golf Course. 

 Anthony Mori

ELKO — As the boys golf season tees off, Elko will be led by a new head coach.

Ben Wallek — who has helped with the program in past years — has assumed the helm of the Indians after the departure of Jess Sarbacker, who is now coaching softball.

“I coached with the girls last season, and I have helped out with the boys and girls teams in the past,” Wallek said. “I have coached speech and debate — which is not a sport — but I’ve played a lot of golf.”

The Indians practiced indoors during the remodel of the Junior Building, but Elko has also been able to get in a couple weeks of outdoor practice.

Last season, Elko ranked second in the Division 3A North-East — trailing only champion Fernley — led by now-graduated Kaden Konakis, who was a 1st-Team All-League golfer.

As a junior, now-senior Brandon Dwyer was a 2nd-Team All-League performer — averaging 98.4 strokes per round.

People are also reading…

Graduated Derek Elquist averaged 97 strokes per round and was also a 2nd-Team All-League selection.

“As a team, we obviously want to go to state — not only go there, but also compete for a state title,” Wallek said. “We want to go beyond simply making it there.”

As for the current team, nine are returning members of the program — also welcoming seven new players.

The roster contains five seniors, five juniors, three sophomores and four freshmen. 

“Some of the new kids are freshman, some are just new to golf,” Wallek said.

Individually, Wallek is excited about the potential of Dwyer, senior Brayden Gottfried, senior Andoni Fesenmaier and junior Scott Hutnyak.

“I think we have some good experience, and they kids want to win — they’re competitive,” Wallek said. “We have enough capable golfers to compete for the six varsity spots every week. If someone had a bad day, someone can fill in and pick up the slack. They are nipping on each other’s heels. Some of the freshman are putting heat on the juniors too.”

Wallek said the kids “get along well” and added that it “feels like a team with a good culture.”

Progressing through the season, Wallek wants to use the “stable, older guys to build up the consistency of the younger guys.”

Season Opener

The Indians will open the 2022 season with a practice round at 10 a.m. Thursday in the Winnemucca Icebreaker.

3A North Openers

Elko will swing into competitive action at 12:30 a.m. Monday, in Dayton, and finish a back-to-back slate at 10 a.m. Tuesday, in Fernley.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Coach K, Michael Klekas run table for awards

Coach K, Michael Klekas run table for awards

It takes a team, contributions from everyone — but certain hoopers and coaches gained the respect and admiration of their peers throughout the course of the year — Elko closing the season with a 26-2 overall record and a 21-0 mark against 3A teams, none of which came within 22 points of the Indians.

Lamb nabs 1st-Team All-State selection

Lamb nabs 1st-Team All-State selection

Lamb — after leading Spring Creek to the 3A North regional final and the 3A state title game — closed her career with a 1st-Team All-State selection at guard.

Spartans go 2-3 on Arizona trip

Spartans go 2-3 on Arizona trip

The Spartans (2-3 overall) will play their first meaningful games — pertaining to playoff implications — opening 3A North action with a pair of East-West crossover contests at 3 p.m. Friday against Hug and 11 a.m. Saturday versus North Valleys, in Reno.

Spartans’ baseball may be pretty ‘solid’

Spartans’ baseball may be pretty ‘solid’

“We’re kind of solid everywhere. I think pitching may be a strength for us. We’re pretty deep and have a lot of guys who can throw. Defensively, we should be pretty good,” said Spring Creek head coach Scott Gilligan.

Indians could have good ‘pitching depth’

Indians could have good ‘pitching depth’

“We have to get better at all three phases of the game. We want to get outside and see good competition,” Etchemendy said. “We’re going to approach every game like it matters and throw our best guys against the 3A teams.”

Mustangs ride over Wolverines, 66-31

Mustangs ride over Wolverines, 66-31

On Friday, at Lawlor Events Center, in Reno, the Wolverines were outscored 21-5 in the first quarter and 21-9 in the second — trailing 42-14 at the half and eventually falling by a running-clock margin in a 66-31 loss.

Braves fall in overtime heartbreaker

Braves fall in overtime heartbreaker

The Braves overcame a five-point deficit in the fourth and forced overtime, but the Panthers made plays and hit a number of free throws down the stretch — Owyhee leaving points at the stripe — and eliminated the Braves from the Division 1A Nevada State Boys Basketball Championships by a final score of 52-48.

Watch Now: Related Video

Paralympic torch bearer gets bionic arm to carry Olympic icon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News