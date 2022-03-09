Wallek shoulders role of Indians’ golf coach

ELKO — As the boys golf season tees off, Elko will be led by a new head coach.

Ben Wallek — who has helped with the program in past years — has assumed the helm of the Indians after the departure of Jess Sarbacker, who is now coaching softball.

“I coached with the girls last season, and I have helped out with the boys and girls teams in the past,” Wallek said. “I have coached speech and debate — which is not a sport — but I’ve played a lot of golf.”

The Indians practiced indoors during the remodel of the Junior Building, but Elko has also been able to get in a couple weeks of outdoor practice.

Last season, Elko ranked second in the Division 3A North-East — trailing only champion Fernley — led by now-graduated Kaden Konakis, who was a 1st-Team All-League golfer.

As a junior, now-senior Brandon Dwyer was a 2nd-Team All-League performer — averaging 98.4 strokes per round.

Graduated Derek Elquist averaged 97 strokes per round and was also a 2nd-Team All-League selection.

“As a team, we obviously want to go to state — not only go there, but also compete for a state title,” Wallek said. “We want to go beyond simply making it there.”

As for the current team, nine are returning members of the program — also welcoming seven new players.

The roster contains five seniors, five juniors, three sophomores and four freshmen.

“Some of the new kids are freshman, some are just new to golf,” Wallek said.

Individually, Wallek is excited about the potential of Dwyer, senior Brayden Gottfried, senior Andoni Fesenmaier and junior Scott Hutnyak.

“I think we have some good experience, and they kids want to win — they’re competitive,” Wallek said. “We have enough capable golfers to compete for the six varsity spots every week. If someone had a bad day, someone can fill in and pick up the slack. They are nipping on each other’s heels. Some of the freshman are putting heat on the juniors too.”

Wallek said the kids “get along well” and added that it “feels like a team with a good culture.”

Progressing through the season, Wallek wants to use the “stable, older guys to build up the consistency of the younger guys.”

Season Opener

The Indians will open the 2022 season with a practice round at 10 a.m. Thursday in the Winnemucca Icebreaker.

3A North Openers

Elko will swing into competitive action at 12:30 a.m. Monday, in Dayton, and finish a back-to-back slate at 10 a.m. Tuesday, in Fernley.

