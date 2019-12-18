Walters-Haas soars to USU Eastern

SPRING CREEK — While Wednesday marked the early National Signing Day for football, a Spring Creek High School softball player has already chosen her next destination.
Senior Shawnee-Walters Haas, the Lady Spartans’ No. 1 pitcher for the last two seasons, has elected to play collegiately for Utah State University Eastern, in Price.
According to SCHS head softball coach Sandy Moon, Walters-Haas had “around 76 colleges looking at her.”
Walters-Haas narrowed her choices down to USU Eastern, the University of Dallas, Olympic College (Bremerton, Washington), Barton Community College (Great Bend, Kansas) and Yakima Valley (Washington) College.
She ultimately decided to play for the Lady Eagles and head coach Shelby Shurtliff because she “loved the campus environment and how the school works with its athletes to prepare them for D-I ball” and “coach Shurtliff and the players were very welcoming” when she visited the campus.
“Shawnee has been an integral part of the Spring Creek Lady Spartan softball program the last three years,” Moon said. “She pitches and occasionally plays first base. Last year, she also brought a big bat to the team.”
As a sophomore, in her first year of varsity ball — after playing in four games as a freshman — Walters-Haas was a 2nd-Team All-League selection of the Division 3A North during the 2018 season.
Walters-Haas quickly assumed the workhorse role on the bump for the Lady Spartans, firing 109-1/3 innings, tossing 83-2/3 more frames than anyone on the staff.
She finished third in the league in strikeouts, fanning 87 batters against 32 free passes. Walters-Haas punched out five or more batters in eight ballgames.
With seven wins and a 6.40 ERA, Walters-Haas tied for seventh in each category.
Some of her best outings on the mound came against Elko, giving the Lady Spartans a shutout victory for their first win of the series on April 24, 2018.
In a 9-1 loss in the first game of a doubleheader against the Lady Indians, she matched her season best of eight strikeouts without a walk, allowing one-earned run on nine hits over seven innings.
In the second game of the twin bill, she locked Elko down — allowing just four hits over seven innings of scoreless ball — striking out five batters against one free pass.
For the year, Walters-Haas’ opponents hit the ball at a .379 clip.
Toward the end of the season, she became more and more a key contributor to the Lady Spartans’ offense.
She batted .444 in 45 ABs, driving in 16 runs and smacking two doubles.
On April 20, 2018, against Truckee, she drove in a season-best four runs, batting 3-for-4.
She posted three-plus RBIs in four ballgames, two of the occurrences coming against the Lady Wolverines.
During her junior season, Walters-Haas finished with an 8-10 record and 7.98 ERA over 95-2/3 innings of work.
She ranked third in the league with 81 strikeouts — allowing 28 walks — finishing fourth in the league in innings pitched and fifth in wins.
Like during her sophomore season, she struck out five or more batters in eight contests.
Her best work in the punchout department came during a preseason tournament in Mesquite, matching her season high with eight strikeouts on back-to-back days in a 10-7 loss on March 8 against Virgin Valley and a 9-8 victory on March 9 versus Virgin Valley.
Walters-Haas allowed just two hits on three occasions, doing so in a 7-6 loss to Elko on March 19, a 21-5 loss to Fallon on April 20 and a 19-3 victory versus Sparks on April 26.
She tossed her lone shutout of the season on April 5, a 15-0 win over Truckee.
In 20 appearances in the circle, Walters-Haas went the distance nine times — earning three complete-game wins.
She lowered her opponents’ batting average from .379 as a sophomore to .301 during her junior year.
At the dish, she smacked the ball with a .375 batting average — reaching base at a .531 percentage — and drove in 16 runs with six doubles and two home runs, scoring 23 runs of her own.
During Spring Creek’s 19-3 win over Sparks, she finished with a season-high four RBIs — hitting a perfect 2-for-2 with a three-run homer and scoring two runs.
She notched multiple hits in five contests.
Her first deep shot of season came in a two-RBI effort — also scoring two runs of her own — in a 30-16 slugfest on March 30, at South Tahoe, California.
In the first game against the Lady Vikings on March 29 — a 22-5 blowout victory for Spring Creek — Walters-Haas went 2-for-3 with an RBI and scored a season-high five runs.
Congratulations to Shawnee Walters-Haas on signing to play at the collegiate level for Utah State University Eastern and best of luck during the 2020 high school season as she looks to lead the Lady Spartans back to the 3A North regional tournament.