Walters-Haas soars to USU Eastern

As a sophomore, in her first year of varsity ball — after playing in four games as a freshman — Walters-Haas was a 2nd-Team All-League selection of the Division 3A North during the 2018 season.

Walters-Haas quickly assumed the workhorse role on the bump for the Lady Spartans, firing 109-1/3 innings, tossing 83-2/3 more frames than anyone on the staff.

She finished third in the league in strikeouts, fanning 87 batters against 32 free passes. Walters-Haas punched out five or more batters in eight ballgames.

With seven wins and a 6.40 ERA, Walters-Haas tied for seventh in each category.

Some of her best outings on the mound came against Elko, giving the Lady Spartans a shutout victory for their first win of the series on April 24, 2018.

In a 9-1 loss in the first game of a doubleheader against the Lady Indians, she matched her season best of eight strikeouts without a walk, allowing one-earned run on nine hits over seven innings.

In the second game of the twin bill, she locked Elko down — allowing just four hits over seven innings of scoreless ball — striking out five batters against one free pass.

For the year, Walters-Haas’ opponents hit the ball at a .379 clip.