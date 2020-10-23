Walund still running despite challenges

SPRING CREEK — Despite uncertain times, one thing seems clear.
Spring Creek senior Harrison Walund has chosen where he will both pursue his education and continue to push his limits athletically.
Although his final year of high school has been surrounded by hurdles and question marks, Walund has signed his national letter of intent to run cross country for Montana Tech, in Butte.
An NAIA program, Montana Tech competes in the Frontier Conference against the likes of Carroll College, University of Montana Western, Montana State University-Northern and Rocky Mountain College.
The Diggers are currently running in their first-ever season of intercollegiate cross country, a sport Walund is very familiar with.
“They reached out to me, and they are in their first season of cross right now,” Walund said. “I ran with the coach this summer.”
Walund also has family ties to both Montana Tech and the area of Butte.
His dad, Randy, is a Montana Tech alumnus and is from Butte and his mom, Heather, is also from Butte.
Randy received a degree in mining engineering and “wrestled there one year.”
“They were the only school I was in contact with for athletics,” Harrison Walund said. “For engineering, I also looked at the University of North Dakota, Wyoming, University of Nevada-Reno and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.”
When asked if she was pleased with the decision, Heather said “absolutely.”
“Butte is our hometown. We still have family there and real good friends,” she said.
Walund said he is excited to represent his new school, do the best that he can in cross country and get his education.
“I want to be an engineer and plan on majoring in petroleum engineering. I can complete my four-year degree there. It’s a world-class school,” he said. “I’m looking forward to running for a new program and turning Butte into a running town. They have the hard-knock sports like football and wrestling and the all the resources to build something out cross country.”
He will live on-campus in a dorm with a teammate that has yet to be assigned.
“The coach told me to stick with my coach’s plan, stay fit and come into the season strong,” he said.
In the meantime, the Walunds, Spring Creek High School and cross country and track and field head coach Todd Mahlke await any announcements from the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association for upcoming decisions on carrying out actual seasons.
“We can work out starting Monday,” Mahlke said.
“I want to run for Spring Creek High for one more season and chase another state title,” Walund said.
Mahlke sang Walund’s praises as both a runner but — maybe just as important — also what he brings to a team through his personality and mindset.
“He’s kind of a motivational tool for others. He ran at regionals but not at state last year. He deals with migraines a lot, and I’ve seen him really push through the pain a lot,” Mahlke said. “His actions speak loudly to others. Grit comes to mind, that edge he gives us important.”
The Walunds also expressed their gratitude for both Mahlke and his wife, Larissa, who is also an assistant coach.
“They are just so wonderful. We couldn’t ask for better coaches and role models,” said Heather Walund. “They really make the team a family.”
“I’ve been around a lot of coaches in my time, and they are some of the best,” said Randy Walund.
High School Career
Sophomore
As a sophomore, Walund ran for the Spartans’ runner-up cross country team at both the regional and state meets.
He took 18th at the 3A North regional championship on Oct. 26, 2018, at Rancho San Rafael Park, in Reno, completing the course in 19-minutes flat.
On Nov. 2, 2018, at Veterans’ Memorial Park, in Boulder City, Walund stepped up his time and ranked 28th in the Division 3A state meet — crossing the finish line in 18:48.
Under the label of Ruby Mountain Running Club, Spring Creek also took part in the Nike Cross Southwest Regional, at Grande Sports Academy, on Nov. 17, 2018, in Casa Grande, Arizona.
Finishing 10th out of 20 as a team, Walund finished 144th against 235 of the best runners in the western United States with a time of 18:06.4.
Junior
Walund aided the Spartans to another second-place finish in the Division 3A North regional championship on Nov. 2, 2019, at Rancho San Rafael Park.
Individually, he made a vast improvement from his sophomore run on the same course — climbing to 13th with a time 18:23.
Unfortunately, due to medical issues — he was unable to compete at state — but his presence aided the Spartans to a four-point advantage for the state title over Elko on Nov. 9, 2019, back at Rancho San Rafael.
On Nov. 23, 2019, running once again in the Nike Cross Southwest Regional, at Grande Sports Academy, in Casa Grande, Arizona, Walund shaved valuable time from his 18:06.4 as a sophomore and finished in 17:47 as a junior for a 158th-place, top-half finish in a field of 317.
Congratulations to Harrison Walund on his high school achievements, his pursuit and drive toward collegiate athletics and his ambition for a very successful academic career.
