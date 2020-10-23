Walund still running despite challenges

In the past-seven seasons, either Elko's or Spring Creek's boys cross country teams have claimed every state championship — the Indians winning four titles (2012-2013, 2015, 2018) and and the Spartans nabbing three crowns (2014, 2016-2017).

The past-two state championships have been split equally by exact margins, Elko most recently as the 2018 champ by a five-point margin and Spring Creek as the 2017 victor by a five-point spread.

Another race between the boys is brewing at a coffee-temperature level.