Walz breaks own school record

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — The list of achievements for Spring Creek senior Payge Walz — already long and impressive — just keeps growing.

On Saturday, Walz — Spring Creek’s record holder in the 100-meter hurdles and the 200 meters — upped the ante even farther in the 100 hurdles.

With a previous record of 14.87 seconds, Walz set a new benchmark of 14.81 seconds at the Taylorsville (Utah) Track Meet.

Girls Results

100-meter hurdles — 1. Walz, 14.81 seconds (PR and school record). 14. Freshman Jacey Lindquist, 18.27 seconds (PR). 17. Sophomore Brianna Dimick, 18.56 seconds.

300-meter hurdles — 2. Walz, 47.30 seconds. 13. Dimick, 52.23 seconds.

100 meters — 4. Walz, 12.76 seconds.

3200 meters — 4. Junior Kiely Munson, 12:43.52 (PR).

Long Jump — 5. Senior Hayden Youngblood, 15-feet-10-inches (PR). 20. Junior Avery Beatty, 14-feet-4-inches (PR). 34. Dimick, 13-feet-4-inches. 40. Junior Arena McDermott, 12-feet-10-1/2-inches (PR).

High Jump — 6. Walz, 4-feet-11-inches. 8. Youngblood, 4-feet-9-inches. 21. Dimick, 4-feet-5-inches.

Pole Vault — 8. Junior Ebony Dastrup, 7-feet-2-inches. 14. Senior Abigail Waldron, 6-feet-8-inches.

1600 meters — 10. Munson, 5:43.76 (PR).

Discus — 16. Senior Julianne Buttars, 75-feet-6-inches. 21. Senior Darbey Alexander, 71-feet-9-inches.

Shot put — 20. Alexander, 26-feet. 35. Buttars, 23-feet-9-inches.

400 meters — 39. Sophomore Aubrey Dawson, 1:10.06. 40. Junior Arena McDermott, 1:10.10 (PR).

200 meters — 40. Freshman Jacey Lindquist, 29.49 seconds.

800 meters — 40. Sophomore Brianna Perchetti, 2:44.93.

4x800 relay — 4. Spring Creek, 11:03.06.

4x200 relay — 7. Spring Creek, 1:57.37.

4x100 relay — 9. Spring Creek, 55.09 seconds.

4x400 relay — 9. Spring Creek, 4:48.82.

Boys Results

Pole Vault — 7. Junior Jake Bradford, 11-feet-4-inches.

Long jump — 8. Sophomore Austin Reasbeck, 19-feet-5-inches. 29. Senior Kayden Boyle, 18-feet-2-inches.

High jump — 8. (Tie) Senior Blaze Howard and Boyle, 5-feet-6-inches.

1600 meters — 10. Junior Joel Herman, 4:42.32 (PR). 30. Sophomore Nathan Morrill, 4:50.16 (PR). 33. Junior Liam Hamilton, 4:51.80 (PR).

Discus — 11. Senior Wyatte Bradley, 114-feet. 23. Sophomore Cody Acord, 100-feet-9-inches. 26. Sophomore Wyatt Scott, 95-feet-7-inches (PR). 29. Senior Eli Moreno, 91-feet-10-inches. Freshman Banning, 81-feet-10-inches.

800 meters — 16. Herman, 2:08.83. 33. Morrill, 2:13.18.

3200 meters — 16. Sophomore Nathan Thomas, 10:37.35 (PR). 18. Hamilton, 10:41.46 (PR). 27. Senior Dillyn Sanchez, 10:59.23 (PR).

Shot put — 17. Banning, 37-feet-2-inches. 32. Scott, 33-feet-5-inches. 39. Moreno, 32-feet-1/2-inch.

4x800 relay — 4. Spring Creek, 8:41.04.

4x200 relay — 8. Spring Creek, 1:40.99.

4x400 relay — 8. Spring Creek, 3:49.51.

Up Next

Spring Creek's junior varsity will compete Friday at the Eureka Invite, the varsity athletes competing Saturday in the Boise (Idaho) Relays.

