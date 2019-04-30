OREM, Utah – Facing stiff competition against elite athletes and large-division schools, several locals brought their performances Saturday to the Tiger Trials, in Orem, Utah.
The Spring Creek and Elko girls found the most success, the Lady Spartans posting 14 points and ranking 16th in the standings – the Lady Indians notching six points from one athlete for 26th place in the team rankings.
One individual literally performed at her best in several events.
Freshman Payge Walz found her “A” game, notching a personal record in each of her four runs.
Her best finish came in the 100-meter hurdles, ripping off a PR of 15.43 seconds for second place, less than .4 seconds off the pace set by SCHS Class of 2016 graduate Kellie Kinsman (15.06) – who set the record for the state meet in 2015 as a junior.
Kinsman’s mark has since been broken twice in the same season, South Tahoe’s Maya Brosch owning the new precedent at 14.91 and Virgin Valley’s Abbie Barnum following at 15.05 in 2017.
Currently, according to the NIAA records, Walz’s time would rank as the ninth-fastest time for 3A performances during previous state championships – albeit taking place at an out-of-state meet.
In the 200 meters, Walz placed ninth with a PR of 26.01 seconds – finishing just .14 seconds away from tying Spring Creek’s school record of 25.87 set by senior teammate Jessica Dorohov on April 13 during the Taylorsville (Utah) Invite.
Dorohov rounded out the top-10, following directly on Walz’s heels Saturday in 26.03.
In the 100 meters, Dorohov approached Kinsman’s school record of 12.54 seconds (2015) – finishing off the top-10 with a PR of 12.78 seconds.
Walz also set a personal record, placing 14th in 12.90.
Walz’s fourth PR resulted in a 10th-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles – crossing the line in 47.53 seconds.
Elko’s Marrisa Valdez led Elko with a personal-record launch, placing third in the discus with a distance of 107-feet-1/2-inch.
Spring Creek record holder and sophomore Kylee Dimick placed fourth in the high jump – clearing the bar at 5-feet-2-inches – Elko senior Madi Nelson tying for 10th at 4-feet-10-inches.
In the 3200 meters, the Lusk sisters led the way for the Lady Spartans – senior Rylie capping the top-10 in 11:43.22 and sophomore Kendra taking 16th in 11:56.
Spring Creek sophomore Lydia Binger stepped up her game in the 100-meters hurdles and set a personal-record time of 17.16 seconds, also ranking 12th in the 300 hurdles and crossing in 47.61.
Sophomore teammate Emma Little went for a PR lap of 1:01.78 for 14th place in the 400 meters.
Elko sophomore Hannah McIntosh finished just one spot outside the top-20 in the long jump, setting a personal-record distance of 15-feet-3-1/4-inches – 19th split twice on matching marks of 15-feet-5-1/-2-inches.
Relays
The Lady Spartans – sophomore Emma Campbell, senior Lindsey Morrill, junior Angelica Cortez and Little – placed eighth in the 4x400 relay with a time of 4:22.90.
In the 4x100 relay, the Lady Indians ranked 15th with a time of 52.94 seconds – members including senior Phoebe Fagoaga, sophomore Lillian MacNevin, McIntosh and Valdez.
Boys
Elko’s boys finished 22nd in the team standings with five points, Spring Creek placing 30th with two points.
The best local finish came from Elko junior Caleb Marma, who took fourth in the high jump – clearing the bar at 6-feet-even.
Spring Creek senior George Skivington ranked seventh in the 3200 meters, running two miles in 9:59.48.
Senior Alex Klekas crossed ninth for the Indians in the 800 meters, posting a half-mile time of 2:02.41.
The Spartans placed two throwers in the top-20 of the discus, led by a personal record of 123-feet-1/-2-inch by junior Nick Ortega.
Fellow junior Hunter Hood rounded out the top-20 with a distance of 116-feet-9-inches.
Ortega capped the top-20 in the shot put, heaving the stone 39-feet-7-1/2-inches.
Elko senior Joe Simpkins set a PR of 43.65 seconds for 14th place in the 300-meter hurdles, Spring Creek senior Jacob Fisher also setting a personal record of 44.27 seconds for 16th.
Simpkins took 16th place in the 110-meter hurdles in 17.38 seconds, Fisher narrowly missing out on 20th by a hundredth of a second in 17.74.
In the 400 meters, junior Ethan Lulay set of a PR – running a lap in 52.15 seconds for 17th place.
Relay
Spring Creek – consisting of junior Reed Westwood, Lulay, freshman Austin Harmening and senior Chris DeAngelo – took 14th place in the 4x100-meter relay with a time of 45.11 seconds.
Up Next
Elko and a portion of Spring Creek’s team will compete at 9 a.m. Saturday during the Lowry Invitational, in Winnemucca, while Spring Creek’s elite athletes will take part in the BYU Invitational at 7 a.m. Friday, in Provo, Utah.
