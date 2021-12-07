Walz the Wildcat — Spring Creek senior signs with Weber State University

SPRING CREEK — Anyone around the local sports scene knows that Spring Creek senior Payge Walz has a gear that most athletes will never reach.

Well, local enthusiasts are not the only folks who have taken notice of Walz’s wheels — who will be a Lady Wildcat.

On Thursday, she signed her national letter of intent to run track and field — both indoor and outdoor — for Weber State University, in Ogden, Utah.

The Spring Creek High School record holder in the 100-meter hurdles (14.87 seconds) and the 200 meters (25.76 seconds) chose Weber State after also being contact with the University of Utah, Utah Valley University, Dixie State University and the College of Idaho.

She made her official visit Nov. 8-9 and “really liked the facilities and really liked the coach,” after making four or five on-campus visits.

“Weber State was the whole package. They have great facilities and a good program,” said Payge’s dad, Keith Walz. “They have typically been more of a long-distance program, but their sprints and hurdles have improved a lot. Their coach said the hurdlers and sprinters have scored more points the last three years than their distance runners.”

Assistant coach Tiffany Hogan — who coaches sprints, hurdles and jumps — won three NCAA titles as an athlete at BYU and competed in the 2004 Olympics.

In 1997, Hogan set the NCAA, American and world record in the 55 meters with a time of 7.30 seconds.

“They want me to run hurdles, sprints and do long jump,” Payge Walz said. “They may want me to do the heptathlon and the pentathlon too.”

As for academics, Walz wants to pursue something in terms of a medical career — likely in physical therapy or as a physician’s assistant.

“I think it is a wonderful fit for her, and I think she will be very successful there. I’m looking forward to seeing what she can do,” said Spring Creek track and field head coach Todd Mahlke. “Payge is an all-around athlete. She has done cross country, track, soccer and basketball — has four letters — and I think she could have gone to college in all of them. I think her options in track will be unlimited as well.”

Spring Creek assistant coach Kami Crowe, who coaches hurdles and sprints — despite Walz’s supreme talent and early successes — has noticed Walz’s growth over the course of her high school career.

“She has been really good, even since she was a freshman. But, her confidence has really improved,” Crowe said. “We have worked a lot on little techniques, and she’s always had a willingness to adjust.”

When she arrives at Weber State, Walz will live in on-campus housing.

High School Track and Field Career

Freshman

Walz put everyone on notice early, showing she was clearly more than a typical ninth-grade athlete.

She qualified for the Division 3A Nevada State Track and Field Championships in four events, winning an individual regional title and a state crown.

Walz was the 3A North and the 3A state champion in the 100-meter hurdles, crossing the regional line in 15.32 seconds and upping the ante with a 15.19 at state.

She was the regional runner-up and took third place at state in both the 100-meter dash and the 200 meters and ranked third in the region and fourth in the state in the 300-meter hurdles.

As a team, the Lady Spartans won the 3A North and state team titles.

Sophomore

As a 10th-grader, Walz’s 2020 season was cut short — canceled after just two meets — due to COVID-19.

In eight races, she won seven of them and took second in the other.

Junior

In the 2021 spring season — which did not feature a state meet for the second straight year — Spring Creek claimed the 3A North team title for both the boys and girls teams.

Individually, Walz won three regional championships — doing so in the 100 meters (12.48 seconds), 200 meters (26.31 seconds) and the 100-meter hurdles (15.62 seconds).

She ranked third in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 49.65 seconds.

Streak On

Congratulations to Payge Walz — one of Spring Creek High School’s most celebrated and successful athletes of all-time — on her prep achievements and her signing with Weber State University, wishing her the best in her future races and endeavors.

