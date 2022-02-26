WATCH NOW: At long last, never a doubt: Elko boys win 1st state basketball title since ‘81

LAS VEGAS — If there was ever any question of whether Elko was the best 3A boys basketball team in the state, the Indians removed all doubt in the first two and a half minutes of Saturday’s championship game.

Coming off back-to-back losses on walk-off threes in overtime to Fallon in 2019 and 2020, Elko didn’t get its chance to wash the taste from its mouth without a season in 2021 — the Indians putting the state, regardless od division, on notice in 2022.

Hunting for its first state championship since 1981, Elko didn’t disappoint — blasting Boulder City by a final score of 59-29 on Saturday, at Cox Pavilion, in Las Vegas.

Not even the officials — despite a whistle fest in the second half — could save the Eagles from a hot-shooting Elko team or the best defense Boulder City has probably ever played.

Senior Andoni Fesenmaier put the Indians on the board with an And-1 from an offensive rebound, and a three by senior Isaiah Dahl — set up with an assist from senior Dawson Dumas — made the score 5-0.

On the left side, senior Michael Klekas penetrated and scored for a 7-0 lead.

Dumas cashed a three for a 10-0 advantage, forcing a timeout at the 5:26 mark.

Defensively, Elko was suffocating — playing up close and personal with active hands — forcing a multitude of turnovers with steals.

Klekas passed to Dumas for his second triple of the ballgame for a 13-0 lead, and Boulder City finally scored with a point at the stripe by senior Gavin Douglas with 4:40 remaining — who shoved off and got a blocking call against Klekas.

On the other end, Klekas was fouled on his way to the hole and drained both shots at the line.

For the Eagles, junior Bret Pendleton drew a foul and sank 1-of-2 attempts.

Dahl splashed his second bomb after an offensive board and pass by senior Kason Lesbo — the Indians owning the glass on both ends of the floor — and Fesenmaier went 1-for-2 at the line for a 19-2 lead.

Boulder City booked its first field goal with an And-1 plus the free throw by senior Martin Thompson, but Dahl stayed hot and canned his third three on a pass from Klekas.

Near the end of the frame, Elko held the ball for the last shot — one which brought the fans to their feet and their voices to a thunderous roar.

Dahl dribbled across the perimeter to the left side and chucked up a fall-away dagger in front of the Eagles’ bench, smoking his fourth trey of the contest at the buzzer.

After the first, the Indians led by 20 with the score at 25-5.

Fesenmaier opened the scoring in the second on an inbound dish from Dumas, and Still added a free throw for a 23-point lead.

Pendleton banked home a jumper from the left elbow, but Still swam his way through traffic for a nifty layup on the right block.

Sophomore Luke Dahl was fouled on yet another offensive rebound and made 1-of-2 attempts at the line.

From the right wing, Isaiah Dahl netted his fifth three — one which turned into more — cashing the shot through a foul and hitting the freebie for the rare four-point play.

Just before the halftime buzzer, he crossed over to the left wing and brought more rain — splashing his sixth trey of the half.

At the break, the Indians were up 31 with the score at 38-7 — despite Klekas sitting on the bench for the majority of the half with two fouls.

Opening the third quarter, Isaiah Dahl tallied his first deuce — making a steal and finishing with a sweet one-handed scoop off the bounce.

Klekas grabbed an offensive rebound and finished with 5:30 on the clock, which — except in state championships — would have enforced the mercy rule and the running clock with a 35-point lead.

Thompson scored on a backdoor cut for the Eagles, but Dumas knocked down a pull-up jumper around a Fesenmaier screen.

Junior Bruce Woodbury hit a pair of free throws for Boulder City — the game getting chippy and the whistles sounding as often as air-raid sirens in Ukraine — but Klekas drove the lane and kicked to Still for a layup on the right edge.

With a nice take, Woodbury scored off the glass for the final points of the third.

Going to the fourth — a mere formality — Elko was up by more than triple at 46-13.

Senior Jagar Darling hit a jumper from the left baseline for Boulder City, but Klekas blocked a shot and caught the ball out of bounds — the Eagles earning a technical foul from the bench with their composure blown and their confidence stomped.

Isaiah Dahl made 1-of-2 on the technical tries, and Klekas scored inside from a nice find by Lesbo.

For Boulder City, junior Brayden Jones stuck a three — Still going 1-for-2 at the line for the Indians — sophomore Roman Rose also draining a trey.

Dumas responded with his third make from distance on the other side, but Rose dropped his second triple from deep range on the left side.

Still scored once more at the rim from another Klekas dime, but Boulder City gained a pair of free throws from freshman Luke Wright in return.

With around three minutes on the clock, the Indians sent off their starters to a thunderous ovation — a group responsible for ending a 41-year drought without a state title.

From the bench, Elko’s final points of the year came on a three from the left wing by junior Chis Amaya from a dish by junior Ayden Whiting for a 33-point lead.

Boulder City’s season closed with three points from the stripe by senior Ashton Jensen.

In the end, Elko erased the demons and exploded to a 59-29 victory — capping a 26-2 season and a 21-0 mark against 3A opponents, none of which came within 22 points of the Indians — legendary head coach Chris Klekas earning his first much-deserved state championship after four empty appearances in the final.

Isaiah Dahl scored a game-high 22 points and hit six 3s — all in the first half — joined in double digits by 11 points and three 3s from Dumas.

Still neared double figures with nine points, and Klekas added eight points.

The scoring for the Indians was capped by five points from Fesenmaier, a three for Amaya and a free throw by Luke Dahl.

Boulder City was led by six points from Rose on two 3s, five points from Thompson, four by Woodbury, three apiece for Pendleton, Jones and Jensen, two each from Darling and Wright and a free throw by Douglas capped the scoring for the Eagles.

ELKO — 25 — 13 — 8 — 13 — 59 Total

BOULDER CITY — 5 — 2 — 6 — 16 — 29 Total

