WATCH NOW: Challenge accepted: Bulls, riders, dirt and spurs fly in Gold Rush

However, the trip proved profitable for Hawkins and Saaybe as well — Twisted X earning $1,050 for winning the maturity division with an even-better bull score of 86.5 points.

Guzman also split fifth and sixth place with a score of 76.5 points on the back of Hawkins’ “Stripper Tipper” in the 4-year-old classic division for another $235.

Altogether, Guzman tallied $2,175 for the two rides but could have added another more cash to his jeans.

As the top rider of the night, he earned the chance to climb down on the back of the Bounty Bull — Chainsaw — of Benavides Bucking Bulls.

If Guzman had ridden Chainsaw, he would have claimed another $800 — $500 of which was donated by Benavides Bucking Bulls, $200 from Leanne Benavides and $100 by Chuy Luna.

Guzman started a great ride and survived the daunting initial spins to the left into his hand, but Chainsaw continued to pick up steam — Guzman first losing hold with his feet and then with his hand — pulling the proverbial ripcord as his rider was shot out the back end.

Instead of Guzman taking home the $800, the money went to a great cause, the Caide Roberts Memorial Scholarship Fund.