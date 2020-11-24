WATCH NOW: Cleary goes long (drive): From amateur to professional, hobby to science

“They say to do things a little different now. When you deadlift, you’re better off only going two or three reps but with a lot of weight. The same thing for squats,” he said. “My advice to anyone is to get a trainer, spend the money and learn. Stephanie Youngquist, at Anytime Fitness, in Spring Creek, has been great for me and I incorporate that into my training.”

Along with working out, Cleary recognized the need to change his diet and find the best way to fuel his body.

“I got with Natashia Dallin — who works at Empower Fitness — but also has her own thing, ND Lifestyle Optimization. Within about four days of starting her routine, I felt completely different. I get my protein, carbs, the right macros and she dialed me in on my supplements — protein, creatine, amino acids that you get outside of food. It’s a strict regimen,” he said. “I lost a little weight, but my strength, energy and endurance went through the roof.”

Cleary said while competing in multiple divisions — generally three — that it’s not inconceivable to expend or burn between 9,000 and 12,000 calories at one event.