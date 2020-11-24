WATCH NOW: Cleary goes long (drive): From amateur to professional, hobby to science

ELKO — In a shade more than a year’s time, Spring Creek’s Paul Cleary — a welder at Cortez Underground for Nevada Gold Mines — turned from a golf enthusiast to a long-drive machine.
In August 2019, Cleary ranked second in the Amateur Long Drive World Championships, in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Since then, he has won multiple divisions — often at the same events — and turned professional.
From Oct. 31 through Nov. 1, 2020, Cleary competed in the Xtreme Long Drive Championship, at the Bryan Park Driving Range, in Greensboro, North Carolina.
He noticed an immediate spike in the competition but still managed a seventh-place finish against some of the longest hitters on the planet.
In the first round, Cleary ranked third with a drive of 325.8 yards.
He was also third in the winner’s bracket semifinal with a distance of 314.2 yards — actually besting the 300.6-yard effort from finalist Mike Baumann in the other semifinal — but they only took two competitors from each bracket to the final.
David Mobley grabbed the second and last qualification to the final from Cleary’s bracket by a narrow margin with a 315.3-yard smash.
In the loser’s bracket semifinal, Cleary — unfortunately — did not record a mark after hitting out-of-bounds.
“The distances were a little deceiving. The temperatures were unseasonably cold in the low 40s, with a little breeze. It was right after the hurricane (Zeta),” Cleary said. “Guys you see typically hitting 380 to 400 yards were losing 40 to 60 yards. We had Top Flite Bomb golf balls, and they don’t compress when it’s cold. It’s like hitting a rock.”
For comparison, Cleary has raked a 425-yard drive during a competition in Draper, Utah.
Jeff Crittenden, who has worked with Cleary’s swing in the past, won the championship with a 338.9-yard bomb in the finals — the longest ball of the day — for the $4,800 prize and $300 long-ball bonus.
Baumann took second and $2,000 for a 333.2-yard strike.
Despite his OB in the loser’s bracket semi, Cleary — paired with his success throughout the year — has jumped to No. 4 in the XLD work rankings.
“It’s crazy to think how far I’ve come in a year. I had guys from all over (the states) and Canada telling me ‘you have to turn pro,’” Cleary said. “Going from amateur to pro is like playing a sport for a community college and then jumping straight to the pros. The guys are big, fast and strong.”
Cleary qualified for the championships at the Crush in the Canyon Western Super Regional from July 31 through Aug. 1, 2020, in Mesquite.
He won the senior men’s competition with a 363-yard drive and finished fourth in the open men’s division on a 371-yard smash.
Cleary took second to Crittenden in the master's division with a 335-yard whack, Crittenden's longest drive sailing a smooth 352 yards.
Throughout the ALD season, Cleary successfully won both the open men’s and senior men’s divisions in three events: the Holiday Bash, Dec. 14, 2019, in Draper (425 OM, 412 SM); the Show Me State Regional, June 27, 2020, in Jackson, Missouri (336 OM, 349 SM) and the February Fun at Impact Golf Center, February 15, 2020, in Draper (418 OM, 422 SM).
He claimed the title in all six ALD senior events for the 2020 season prior to the world championships.
Prior to competing in the XLD pro events, Cleary once again took a runner-up finish in the Amateur Long Drive World Championships from Aug. 14-15, 2020, in Myrtle Beach.
Cleary qualified for the final in the senior men’s championship but did not land a ball inside the grid, taking second place as Brandon Deveraux grabbed the world title with a successful, inbound drive of 243 yards.
In the competition rounds, Cleary stroked the senior men’s longest drive with a 290-yard launch. He also qualified for the final of the open men’s division with a 311-yard hammer, ranking 14th in the final with a 275-yard shot.
Cleary said it’s cool to get into the sport as a hobby — an amateur — and make it to the level he is at today.
“For kids to come up and get autographs and have parents tell you ‘my kid has autism but follows you’ is pretty neat,” he said.
As for the future and taking the next step, Cleary has already made changes to his routine.
“When I went pro, I realized I can’t do this by myself anymore. The typical gym stuff doesn’t work anymore,” he said.
Cleary works with golf instructor and swing coach Dillon Fay, of Provo, Utah, and has built an army of much-appreciated associates along the way.
“I follow workouts from Bill Miller (Chicago) and Dr. John Guidy. (Miller) is on Instagram. He works with professional athletes in baseball, track and field, all sports. His book (‘Swing Fast: A Guide to Developing Rotational Power’) is phenomenal and gives a lot of perspective on how the body works,” Cleary said. “It’s a lot about improving your core speed, acceleration and deceleration. It develops your core strength and deals a lot with kinetic energy. The swing is a violent motion. You have to be fast but you also have to stop. About 70% of my swing comes from my upper body and 30% from my lower body, but that 30% is really important.”
Cleary said at his age — 52 years old — it hurts to work out all the time, but he knows it’s necessary.
“They say to do things a little different now. When you deadlift, you’re better off only going two or three reps but with a lot of weight. The same thing for squats,” he said. “My advice to anyone is to get a trainer, spend the money and learn. Stephanie Youngquist, at Anytime Fitness, in Spring Creek, has been great for me and I incorporate that into my training.”
Along with working out, Cleary recognized the need to change his diet and find the best way to fuel his body.
“I got with Natashia Dallin — who works at Empower Fitness — but also has her own thing, ND Lifestyle Optimization. Within about four days of starting her routine, I felt completely different. I get my protein, carbs, the right macros and she dialed me in on my supplements — protein, creatine, amino acids that you get outside of food. It’s a strict regimen,” he said. “I lost a little weight, but my strength, energy and endurance went through the roof.”
Cleary said while competing in multiple divisions — generally three — that it’s not inconceivable to expend or burn between 9,000 and 12,000 calories at one event.
“I eat six meals a day, protein shakes, the whole nine yards. Breakfast, lunch and dinner are the regulars but in between, I’ll have an avocado, apples with peanut butter or oatmeal — anything to stay in that building phase,” he said. “Before, I thought by carb loading — the old method — lots of pasta or something, that I was taking care of myself but I’d crash. I don’t get those crashes anymore.”
Cleary has lots of people to thank for his abrupt rise to the top echelon of long drive.
“Dan (Redding), the owner of Muley’s, in Spring Creek, is a big fan of the sport and a big golfer. He helped me get to the Bash for the Brave military charity event, so it was cool to win that for him,” Cleary said. “Ted Demill, at Interwest Supply (Elko), helped out with an event in Utah. I took home two wins there. He’s a big hitter in his own right, according the rumors I have heard.”
“I’d like to thank the people at Ruby View Golf Course for tolerating some of my errant hits,” he said. “My home course — Spring Creek Golf Course — Rick Longhurst (course professional), Jessie Bahr (Spring Creek Association President) and Andrew Collins. Thank you to Andrew for building my clubs, getting them dialed in and finding the sweet spots. He does a phenomenal job.”
During the last winter, Cleary said he did a lot of hitting at In the Rough Wellness’ simulator — giving thanks to owners Matt and Andrea Shirley.
“Vogue Linen and Eagle Eye Embroidery took care of my competition shirts and helped with equipment,” he said. “Great folks there as well.”
Last, but not least, Cleary wished to thank his wife, Tricia, for her love and support. Cleary said he wants everyone who loves something — whether it be a sport or something else — to stick with it.
“I’d love to work out with kids, help someone who wants to get into the sport or be an athlete in something else,” he said. “I think I’m an example of what can happen if you pursue something and put all you have into it — regardless of coming from here — that you can accomplish a lot.”
In the upcoming months, Cleary will spend his time making multiple trips to Provo, working with his swing coach and hitting hundreds — if not thousands — of balls.
