WATCH NOW: Downtown with Dahl — Elko senior signs to hoop at Green River College

ELKO — Isaiah Dahl knows a thing or two about the downtown area; proficient at sticking shots from distance.

The Elko High School senior will now focus on netting bombs for a new team in a different town, taking his dead-eye stroke to the heart of Auburn, Washington, a suburb of the Seattle metropolitan area with a population of approximately 87,000.

Dahl has signed his letter of intent to continue his basketball career at Green River College, a two-year program and member of the Northwest Athletic Conference.

The Gators play in “The Swamp” but could definitely benefit from Dahl’s ability to make it rain — even in Washington’s drizzly climate — Green River closing the year with a 19-11 record and a 10-5 mark in conference play, losing 60-58 in the NWAC Sweet 16 to Yakima Valley.

As a team, the Gators averaged less than eight 3s per game on 30% shooting from beyond the arc.

In his senior campaign, Dahl shot 33% from distance — knocking down 56 of 168 treys prior to the 3A state tournament.

At the big dance, Dahl played a vital role in the Indians bringing home their first state title since 1981.

In the 3A state championship, Dahl scored a season-high 22 points and railed six first-half triples — one through a foul for a four-point play — Elko opening a 38-7 lead at the break and rolling to a 59-29 victory over Boulder City.

He dropped 14 points and four 3s in a 53-28 win over Somerset Academty-Losee in the 3A state semifinal.

He originally came into contact with Green River after one of Elko’s games in the Riverton (Utah) Tournament during Christmas break.

In a 44-31 victory over Judge Memorial (Salt Lake City), Dahl scored 10 points and hit three 3s in the fourth quarter — garnering the attention of opposing head coach Sanjin Kolovrat.

Kolovrat knows Green River head coach Godfrey Drake and put in a good word.

The Dahls made a visit to the Green River campus the last week of March, also making stops at NWAC program Southwestern Oregon Community College, in Coos Bay, and Pacific University, an NCAA Division-III program, in Forest Grove, Oregon, a suburb of Portland — located near where they will move this summer after Isaiah’s dad, Enoch, took a job there in September of 2021 but was allowed to work remotely until after graduation.

He was also in contact with Pierce College, another NWAC school, in Puyallup, Washington, and NCAA D-III program Wilmington (Ohio) College.

“We drove to Reno, stayed the night there and then got up and drove about eight hours to Coos Bay,” Enoch Dahl said. “From there, we went to Eugene and then drove to Pacific — which is only a 12-minute drive from where we put in an offer on a house — and then went to Green River. He was cooped up in the car for about four days before his workout there.”

At Green River, Dahl got to play with a couple of his future teammates and run through some drills.

On The Gun — a basketball shooting machine — he drilled 84-of-100 3s and did an exercise that consisted of passing, cutting, relocating to an open spot and shooting off the catch.

“I liked all of it. Everything on the visit was good,” Isaiah Dahl said. “I’m looking forward to playing in their system and being a part of their culture.”

The Gators have a 7-footer, Zane Foster, who is getting looks from Division-I schools, and a 6-foot-9 forward, Tyler Cronk.

“They got double-teamed in the post, because the team didn’t have many shooters,” Enoch Dahl said. “If they’re getting looks from those schools, Isaiah could get some exposure if he can make shots from the perimeter.”

As for academics, Dahl plans to study videography and film making — hoping to start his own small business.

“I want to do my own thing, make highlight packages, do commercials and advertising,” he said.

In the short-term, Dahl wants to see how many threes he can make.

Long-term, he hopes to “play basketball professionally in Europe.”

“Videography, I could take that with me anywhere,” he said. “It meshes well with basketball.”

At Green River, he will live in on-campus housing and plans to compete with his future teammates in a tournament in June, in Utah.

High School Career

Sophomore SeasonDahl earned 1st-Team All-League and 2nd-Team All-State selections on the wing in his first season of varsity ball.

In 24 contests record to MaxPreps, Dahl scored in double digits 16 times.

He scored a career-high 26 points in a 77-76 home loss to Lowry on Feb. 7, 2020, and posted 25 points during a 64-39 win over Dayton on Jan. 25, 2019, shooting a lights-out 10-of-12 from the floor.

Against Dayton, he matched his season high with four 3s and scored all of Elko’s points in the first quarter and outscored the Dust Devils 19-10 in the frame.

He also hit four 3s in the Indians’ 61-39 home win against Reno on Dec. 6, 2019.

Dahl did a bit of everything for the Indians in their loss to the Buckaroos, dishing a season-high seven assists and tying for his season best with six boards — adding a steal and a block — to go along with his career-high 25 points.

He also snagged six rebounds in a 54-39 win over Fernley on Feb. 1, 2020, adding 16 points, a steal and a swat.

In a 65-58 home win over South Tahoe on Jan. 24, 2020, Dahl blocked a season-high two shots and added 16 points, five rebounds, five assists and a steal.

In Elko’s 70-67 overtime win against Lowry on Feb. 22, 2020, in Fallon, Dahl hit three 3s and scored 15 points.

For the season, Dahl averaged 12.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, two assists and a steal per game.

Junior Season As a junior, Dahl’s and Elko’s season was nullified before it began due to the COVID-19 directives of Gov. Steve Sisolak.

Senior SeasonDuring his final year in maroon and white, Dahl closed the book with 1st-Team All-North and 1st-Team All-State selections.

On the season, Dahl averaged 11.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists — saving his best for last.

He scored in double digits in 18 of 28 ballgames.

In the 3A state championship, on Saturday, Feb. 26, Dahl unleashed his deadly stroke from distance — hitting six first-half 3s — setting his season high with 22 points in the Indians’ 59-29 victory over Boulder City, at Cox Pavilion, in Las Vegas.

Dahl set his season bests for rebounds and assists on Dec. 18, 2021, in a 69-35 drubbing of Wooster, at Centennial Gymnasium, grabbing six boards and dropping six dimes.

On senior day, he notched his season high with five steals in a 70-24 whipping of Lowry.

Well Done

Congratulations to Isaiah Dahl on a thrilling ride across high-school hardwood and best wishes as he sets up from the perimeter to launch bombs for the Gators of Green River College.







GALLERY: Isaiah Dahl

