WATCH NOW: Eldridge continues to apply pressure

In the bareback riding, Tanner Aus needed every spur lick aboard Hi Lo ProRodeo’s “Wilson Sanchez” en route to a half-point victory with a score of 87.

“That’s a great horse, and I’m glad it went my way tonight (Friday). That horse is just a great-big, scary-looking bay horse and in great shape right now and had a great trip. I was happy; no better place to have a good ride than at the national finals,” Aus said. “Standing here in the winner’s circle in Round 2, tough field in the competition this year — it means a lot to be here. It’s definitely a confidence builder. It really helps to get the momentum going, but it’s 10-rounds long. Anything can happen, you just have to focus on one horse at a time and do what got you here — so that’s my plan.”

Steer Wrestling

After neither placed in Round 1 of the bull dogging, two-time world champion and two-time WNFR average winner (2016, 2018) Tyler Waguespack and first-time qualifier Bridger Anderson changed the trend in big ways in Round 2 — each tying for the fastest-thrown steers of the WNFR — splitting the victory with matching times of 3.8 seconds.