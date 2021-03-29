WATCH NOW: Elko boys are 2 games from perfect

ELKO — With two games remaining, the Elko boys soccer team is also two games away from an undefeated regular season.

On Saturday, the Indians obliterated Fernley by a final score of 7-0 — winning both matchups in shutout fashion.

The game — thanks to the weather — was a far cry from Elko’s 2-0 road victory over the Vaqueros on March 10 in driving snow and swirling winds.

Scoring began quickly in the second meeting, Elko junior Freddy Cervantes kicking things off in the fourth minute with a lefty boot from the middle.

Just 10 minutes later, Cervantes struck for the second time — set up with a nice assist from freshman Marcos Carlos — lining a low shot into the corner.

In the 32 minute, the Indians grabbed a 3-0 advantage on a free kick from distance by senior Jose Ventura — whose ball was a line-drive rocket.

The shot skiffed off the keeper’s hands, hit the underneath side of the crossbar and spun backward into the frame.

Cervantes notched a hat trick in the first half.

In the 39th minute, he took a shot and collected the deflection from a Fernley defender.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}