WATCH NOW: Elko boys are 2 games from perfect

ELKO — With two games remaining, the Elko boys soccer team is also two games away from an undefeated regular season.
On Saturday, the Indians obliterated Fernley by a final score of 7-0 — winning both matchups in shutout fashion.
The game — thanks to the weather — was a far cry from Elko’s 2-0 road victory over the Vaqueros on March 10 in driving snow and swirling winds.
Scoring began quickly in the second meeting, Elko junior Freddy Cervantes kicking things off in the fourth minute with a lefty boot from the middle.
Just 10 minutes later, Cervantes struck for the second time — set up with a nice assist from freshman Marcos Carlos — lining a low shot into the corner.
In the 32 minute, the Indians grabbed a 3-0 advantage on a free kick from distance by senior Jose Ventura — whose ball was a line-drive rocket.
The shot skiffed off the keeper’s hands, hit the underneath side of the crossbar and spun backward into the frame.
Cervantes notched a hat trick in the first half.
In the 39th minute, he took a shot and collected the deflection from a Fernley defender.
Cervantes dribbled to his right and fired a ripped ball, opening a 4-0 lead.
Ventura tallied his second score of the contest, racing ahead of the pack and finishing from the right side.
Fernley came close to scoring its only goal of the contest, but Elko keeper Eric Azcue made a great save in a one-on-one situation.
With about 10 minutes remaining, a corner kick resulted in another score for the Indians.
Junior OC Orozco followed up the corner ball and cashed his second goal of the year for a 6-0 lead.
The damage was completed just before regulation was complete.
In the 79th minute, Carlos did some tremendous work in the middle for a 7-0 victory.
Elko extended its unbeaten streak to 8-0 with a 7-0 victory.
Up Next
The Indians will attempt to complete and undefeated regular season with a road game against Lowry at 2 p.m. Friday, in Winnemucca, and a 2 p.m. Saturday home game versus Dayton, at Adobe Middle School.