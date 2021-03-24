WATCH NOW: Elko boys pull away from Spartans, 4-0

One such pass led to a good look for Anderson, but the ball skipped high and flew over the frame.

Spring Creek could not take advantage of a corner kick, and Cervantes hammered a ball at the other frame — lining the shot straight into the chest of Spring.

Ley sent another pass from the left to the right to sophomore Jase Hensler, whose shot also sailed high.

Ley continued to look for his teammates on dribbles and throw-ins, several balls bouncing in the box before eventually being cleared by Elko’s defense.

After distributing, Ley worked the middle and took a shot from long distance — the ball drifting wide to the right.

For the Indians, Cortez sent a shot that was saved.

Elko grabbed a 3-0 advantage around the 58th minute, as Cervantes connected with Ventura — who wound up with another 1-v-1 with the keeper for his second score and nearly added his third moments later.

Freshman Andres Andrade launched a shot from the middle of the field that was saved.

For the Spartans, Anderson took a free kick that deflected back by Elko’s wall — resulting in a big collision as a player from each team went for the ball.