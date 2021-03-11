 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Elko boys soccer team overcomes Fernley, snow
WATCH NOW: Elko boys soccer team overcomes Fernley, snow

ELKO — On Wednesday, the Elko boys soccer team would not be denied in its bid to remain undefeated.

Despite terrible conditions with driving snow and a slick playing surface, the Indians improved to 3-0 on the season with a 2-0 victory on the road at Fernley.

Both of Elko’s goal in the contest were created by solid offensive plays — according to head coach Alonso Lujan.

“A thru ball by Nico (Avila) to Jose (Ventura). Jose came and beat their last defender before he got into the one-on-one against their goalie,” Lujan said. “Their center back got him on the ground with a slide.”

Avila took the PK in the 26th minute, giving the Indians a 1-0 lead at halftime.

In the second half — after going scoreless for 30 minutes in the half — Elko created another opportunity and placed Fernley in a precarious situation.

“From Freddy (Cervantes) to Jose, we created another PK but — this time — Freddy missed the PK to keep the score at 1-0,” Lujan said. “Five minutes after that — same play — Osvaldo Orozco sent the long ball to Jose. Jose beat the defender and before the goalie got the ball, Jose stole it and just tapped it in for the 2-0.”

In the 75th minute — especially with the conditions — Elko essentially sealed the outcome and remained unbeaten with a 2-0 victory over the Vaqueros.

“The snow was definitely a factor to keep the score low. The boys are getting the idea of what I want from them inside the field but there is always room to keep improving,” said Lujan. “We don’t want to get into a comfortable zone. We will keep working to keep them on their toes.”

The Indians (3-0) will attempt to improve to 4-0 on the season in a home matchup against Lowry at 11:45 a.m. Saturday, at Adobe Middle School.

GALLERY: Elko at Fernley Boys Soccer — March 10, 2021 

