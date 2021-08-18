WATCH NOW: Elko boys soccer team tries to repeat undefeated season

Senior Spenser Jones will man the right-back, and junior Miguel Abarca will control the field at right-center.

Up top, Lujan plans to play either senior Manuel Cortez or senior OC Orozco in front of his four-back line.

“Manny is an option to take Austin’s spot, too,” Lujan said. “Honestly, he’s the only player I can put at any position. I can play him on defense or move him to offense. He can even play goalie if I need him too. He played goalie a couple times last season and never allowed a goal.”

As for keeper, the Indians should be solid — welcoming back a multiple-year starter — riding the tending services of senior Erick Azcue.

As a unit, Elko only gave up three goals last season — pitching seven shutouts in 11 tries — never allowing more than one goal in any contest.

One player who could help immensely on the offensive side of the ball — possibly stepping in to help alleviate the loss of Ventura — is senior Alex Medrano.

“Alex didn’t play last year. He tore is ACL in the offseason, but he is about a year out of the injury and is strong and fast,” Lujan said. “Mentally, he still isn’t as aggressive on 50-50 balls but if we could get 100% of him, he could be a key player.”