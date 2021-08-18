WATCH NOW: Elko boys soccer team tries to repeat undefeated season

ELKO — Despite a large number of fresh faces — many of whom were young — the Elko boys soccer team found little trouble during the 2020-21 spring season.
The Indians won the Division 3A North-East title and capped the year with an 11-0 record, claiming the regional championship with a 2-1 victory over Lowry — doing so in one of the only close games they played all season in an overtime thriller.
For the upcoming fall campaign, Elko brings back the bulk of its nucleus — including many still-young athletes — but will need to fill the void of one player whose graduation leaves fast shoes to fill.
“We will have pretty much the same formation and the same style,” said Elko coach Alonso Lujan. “But, we have to replace Jose Ventura. We lost that speed.”
In his senior season, Ventura was an offensive juggernaut — both as a scorer and a distributor — topping the league with 49 points.
He led Elko and ranked second in the 3A North-East with 17 goals and dished five more assists than anyone in the league, setting up his teammates for 15 scores.
Ventura had a 13-point lead in points over second place in the league standings.
Luckily for Elko, now-senior Freddy Cervantes returns to the field — bringing with him 12 goals and 10 assists from his junior season.
Cervantes finished third in the league with 34 points, ranking fourth in the 3A North-East in goals and was second behind Ventura in assists.
The Indians welcome back what was a group of freshman phenoms.
As ninth-graders, Marcos Carlos and Nico Avila put the league on notice that they will be a formidable duo for years to come.
Carlos closed the year with six goals and dropped eight assists — ranking third in the league in assists and tying for sixth in goals scored — rounding out the 3A North-East with 20 points.
Avila — despite battling injury and only playing in seven games — managed to split sixth in the league with six goals and set up his teammates for three goals.
He finished seventh in the 3A North standings with 15 points.
Although he was only a sophomore, Austin Weight will not return to the Indians for his junior season.
“We have to replace Austin Weight. He’s only a junior but he moved to Idaho Falls,” Lujan said. “He was getting really good. We still have talent, but I think we’ll be a little slower team.”
Defensively, Lujan plans to play a four-back formation with one person up top.
On the left side, Elko will likely play sophomore Jonathan Jaimes at fullback and senior Jeremy Ankomah at left-center.
Senior Spenser Jones will man the right-back, and junior Miguel Abarca will control the field at right-center.
Up top, Lujan plans to play either senior Manuel Cortez or senior OC Orozco in front of his four-back line.
“Manny is an option to take Austin’s spot, too,” Lujan said. “Honestly, he’s the only player I can put at any position. I can play him on defense or move him to offense. He can even play goalie if I need him too. He played goalie a couple times last season and never allowed a goal.”
As for keeper, the Indians should be solid — welcoming back a multiple-year starter — riding the tending services of senior Erick Azcue.
As a unit, Elko only gave up three goals last season — pitching seven shutouts in 11 tries — never allowing more than one goal in any contest.
One player who could help immensely on the offensive side of the ball — possibly stepping in to help alleviate the loss of Ventura — is senior Alex Medrano.
“Alex didn’t play last year. He tore is ACL in the offseason, but he is about a year out of the injury and is strong and fast,” Lujan said. “Mentally, he still isn’t as aggressive on 50-50 balls but if we could get 100% of him, he could be a key player.”
Offensively, Lujan said he would like to run a 4-1 formation but noted that “Will depend on who we play.”
“If the middle gets crowded, we might have to change that up against different teams,” he said.
Unfortunately, the Indians will likely be without the services of senior striker Marquos Meza, who, like Medrano last summer, tore his ACL in July.
“He going to get a different opinion, but it doesn’t look good for getting him back this season,” Lujan said.
Meza actually scored the winning goal in the regional championship off a rebound in overtime.
Season Opener
The Indians were scheduled to open the season Friday, at the Galena Tournament, in Reno, but the tourney was canceled Wednesday morning due to air quality from the smoke of the California wildfires.
Instead, Elko must now wait for the Spring Creek Cup — taking on Lowry at 8 a.m. and Sparks at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 27, on the Spring Creek Middle School field.
