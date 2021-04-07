WATCH NOW: Elko boys win 3A North-East regional title

Abarca cleared a ball from the middle with a header on a Lowry free kick, and the Indians earned a direct kick of their own but sent the ball wide to the right.

The Indians found few chances at all, and the Bucks continued to attack — Azcue making a hue save with a dive to the left.

Lowry wasted a free kick and a corner kick in succession, and junior Johan Silva fired a kick to the right of the post.

Near the end of regulation, the Indians made some solid offensive plays but shots from Avila and Carlos missed high and wide to the right.

Junior Manny Cortez and Ventura each took solid rips, both of which were saved by Ruiz.

At the whistle, the second half played out scoreless — the first half going for a 1-1 draw.

Free soccer.

First Overtime

Lowry began the first overtime — yes, the first — with some promising chances.

A run by sophomore Jose Avila down the left wing resulted in a good look and a solid kick, but Azcue went down and made a big-time stop at the right side of the frame.