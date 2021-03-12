WATCH NOW: Elko football team looks to eliminate mistakes against Fernley

“Fernley is dangerous. They’re very quick and talented. You have to know where No. 8 (senior receiver Anthony Thompson) and No. 2 (senior receiver Kyle Jones) are and what they’re doing. No. 10 (quarterback Julian McIntyre) is elusive, and No. 34 (running back Jr Reyes) runs hard,” Sellers said. “Their O-line is quick too, and they got backup reps last year when they were blowing everyone out and sitting their starters.”

As for Elko’s defense, Sellers said its offense may be the best form of stopping the Vaqueros.

“We have to play our defense the way it’s designed and not have the missed assignments, but the best way to stop their offense is for our offense to control the line of scrimmage and the ball,” he said. “If our offense can stay on the field and finish drives, their offense is on the sideline. Anyone can be a pretty good defensive coordinator if the other offense is not on the field. We have to take care of us, execute what we call, gain yardage and avoid making mistakes.”

Sellers noted that — despite some costly defensive breakdowns versus Lowry on long pass plays and allowing a kick return for a touchdown — that several of his juniors stepped up and played some great games in their first varsity contests.