WATCH NOW: Elko girls close season with playoff W

The Lady Indians went up two in the 12th minute, Hatch unleashing a frozen rope from long distance for a 2-0 advantage.

Orr recorded a save on Elko’s defensive end, and a shot by Garcia missed wide-right for the Lady Indians.

Freshman Abi Ramirez had a shot batted out by the keeper, and a shot from senior Jenna Kidwell flew over the frame.

Ramirez sent another ball wide to the left of the upright, and a free kick was saved.

Lowry’s best scoring opportunity went for naught in the 26th minute, Elko’s defense unable to clear the ball from the box.

The ruckus ended with a shot from senior Jordan Hornbarger that sailed wide-right.

Jacaway took a free kick that was deflected back, and sophomore Carly Nielsen’s follow was stopped.

Hatch missed wide to the left after an indirect kick from Jacaway, and Ramirez came so close to booking a goal on a shot that was tipped and a near follow.

Jacaway sent a long shot wide if the frame, and then she was fouled in the box by the keeper — who did not make a play on the ball — but the Lady Indians were only awarded an indirect kick and not a penalty kick.