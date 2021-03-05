WATCH NOW: Elko High School boys varsity soccer ready to return

Watch our livestream discussion prior to the start of the first home competition
Watch our livestream discussion prior to the start of the first home competition
Elko's volleyball season will be one of changes, as head coach Jordan King takes over for her first year at the end of the bench. The Lady Indians, through graduation and voluntary departures, will also hit the court with a young, inexperienced unit.
The first high school event of the fall left some familiar runners and school in front.
The Elko boys soccer team will use the shortened season to build on its young talent to make a run for the postseason in the fall of 2021.
Take a look at the impressive achievements in the submitted bios of Spring Creek High School's senior wrestlers.
ELKO — The Elko cross country teams will open their seasons on the road Tuesday, in Fallon, competing against the host school and the Spring C…
The Spring Creek volleyball team returns several contributors from its 2019 squad as the Lady Spartans push for a return to postseason play after their first appearance in the playoffs (2018) since 2012.
SPRING CREEK — While there may not be a state championship in the works, Spring Creek’s cross country teams can only control what they can con…
Paint up, Tribe fans! Elko football is on the way!
SPRING CREEK — While the fall season has rapidly approached as spring nears, the Spring Creek girls golf team has time to build a quality team…
ELKO — The Elko girls soccer team has not qualified for the postseason in any of the last-six season and, unfortunately, due to circumstances …
