WATCH NOW: Elko in place for 3-peat

ELKO — Nothing is for certain, but the Elko boys soccer team may have the stronghold for three-consecutive league championships.

The Indians capped back-to-back 3A North-East titles in 2021, posting a 12-6-4 overall record and almost running the table in conference play at 9-0-1.

Elko captured its fifth berth in the state tournament in program history — its first since 2015 — with a 2-1 victory over Douglas in the 3A North regional semifinal before falling 3-1 to McQueen in the regional final and dropping a 4-1 contest to SLAM Academy in the 3A state semifinal.

“I think we should be able to control our region again, We'll have to see how we do against the Reno teams,” said Elko head coach Alonso Lujan. “South Tahoe and Truckee could also be teams to beat, and I think Fallon should be good. They only had one senior, and we only beat them 3-1 one of the times we played them.”

For the upcoming season, the Indians welcome back several contributing members of the past-two regional champion teams — including defending 3A North-East MVP Nico Avila, who will be a junior.

As a sophomore, Avila closed the year with 1st-Team All-Region and 1st-Team All-State selections in the midfield.

He led the league in points by a wide margin — putting 54 on the board with 33 ranking second — topping the conference with 22 goals (14 ranking second) and tying for second in the league with 10 assists.

In 19 contests, he scored in 14 games — notching multiple goals five times.

Avila notched a hat trick in the Indians’ season opener versus Lowry on Aug. 27, 2021, in the Spring Creek Cup — also booting an assist in a 5-1 victory over the Buckaroos.

He recorded at least one assist in eight games, dishing a pair in two contests — scoring a goal and setting up two more in a 5-0 victory on Sept. 24, 2021, in Dayton, and cashing two goals and two dimes in a 9-0 home win over Fallon on Oct. 8, 2021, at Adobe Middle School.

Avila punched the Indians’ tickets to state with a goal on a penalty kick late in the 3A North regional semifinal during a 2-1 win over Douglas on Nov. 5, 2021, in Winnemucca.

“Nico will play a center-mid. He has such great vision; with and without the ball,” Lujan said.

Pairing an offensive power with a defensive stopper, Elko will also regain the 1st-Team All-State services of senior sweeper Miguel Abarca.

“Our defense will definitely be built around Mikey,” said Lujan.

He led a defense that never allowed more than two goals by a 3A North-East opponent.

In 11 games against league foes — one coming in the preseason — Abarca and the Indians pitched six shutouts and gave up just one score three times.

Not only gifted with impressive defense skills and a knack for being in the right place at the right time, Abarca also possesses offensive talent.

Despite limited opportunities, he finished the season with three goals and made two assists.

His best offensive game came in a 4-0 home victory over Fernley on Oct. 16, 2021, turning in a score and an assist against the Vaqueros.

Junior striker Marcos Carlos (a two-year varsity starter) — paired with Avila — should provide the Indians with a formidable punch for two more seasons at forward after a 2nd-Team All-League selection.

Carlos finished sixth in the league with 21 points and ranked fifth in the 3A North-East with eight goals, tying for fifth in the conference with five assists.

His best contest was a two-goal, two-assist performance in a 7-2 win over Lowry on Oct. 9, 2021, at Adobe Middle School.

As a sophomore, now-junior fullback Jonathan Jaimes provided both experience and hard-nosed, physical play for a defense that allowed just seven goals in 11 contests against a 3A North-East opponent — booking a 2nd-Team All-League nod.

Opponents found tough sledding when trying to score down the right side, as the left side — as viewed from the Indians’ goal — was pretty impenetrable.

“Jonathan is really solid on the left side with his leadership and speed,” Lujan said.

In his senior year, Elko will expect big offensive contributions from striker Langston Bonafide — who was an honorable mention for the league awards as a junior.

In 10 games, Bonafide scored four goals — tying for ninth in the league — and made two assists.

During the Indians’ 9-0 victory over Fallon, Bonafide scored a goal and made an assist.

For the upcoming season, Lujan anticipates an increased level of play from junior Leo Pulgar — who he plans to play in the central midfield.

“I want to pair Leo with Nico in the center. He has looked really good,” Lujan said.

During his sophomore year, Pulgar netted two goals and made a pair of assists.

Lujan thinks junior Orlando Ruiz will play on the right wing, highlighting his “speed and stamina.”

As a sophomore, Ruiz cashed three goals.

Opposite of Ruiz, junior Andres Monroy should play on the left side of the field.

During his sophomore season, junior halfback Miguel Huerta tallied a goal and an assist.

In the midfield, Lujan believes he will also receive notable efforts from seniors Tristan Payson and Pavel Marin.

On the defensive side of the pitch, the Indians should earn contributions from juniors Fidel Ruiz on the right side, Miguel Gaytan and Victor Lopez — playing in front of Abarca.

Playing in the midfield and as a defender, the Indians also have junior Angel Gonzales and junior Andres Lopez.

In the goal, Lujan plans to see action between the posts from both junior Francisco Talamantes — who came up from the junior varsity — and junior Hector De La Cruz, who has varsity experience.

Outlook

“I think we will have more power up top when we get everyone back. We’ll run a 5-4-1 right now, but I think we will wind up playing a 4-4-3 later,” Lujan said. “We want to create more of an attack with our mids. I don’t know if we’re physically ready yet. Hopefully, we can get through the first few weeks with no injuries.”

Season Opener

The Indians will begin their 2022 campaign with a preseason tournament in Spring Creek.

Elko will play West Wendover at 11 a.m. Friday, Moapa Valley at 4 p.m. Friday and Virgin Valley at 11:20 a.m. Saturday.

2021 Elko Boys Soccer Highlights