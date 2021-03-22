WATCH NOW: Elko volleyball team falls for 1st time

ELKO — For five matches, the Elko volleyball team posted a perfect record but the streak did not reach six.

On Saturday, roles were reversed between the Lady Indians and the Lady Greenwave.

In the season opener, on March 5, Elko blew through Fallon in four sets on the Lady Greenwave’s home floor.

Touché.

When the Lady Wave came to Centennial Gymnasium, they never really let the Lady Indians off the floor and tore off a four-set, 3-1 victory of their own — handing Elko its first loss of the season. Fallon cruised during a 25-15 win in the first set and put Elko in serious trouble with a 25-16 advantage in the second.

In the third set, the Lady Indians broke out and stormed to a 25-14 victory.

However, Elko was unable to stave off elimination in the fourth — battling a game Fallon bunch and miscommunications of its own.

The Lady Wave slammed the door with a 25-18 victory.

With the loss, Elko dropped to 5-1 on the season.