WATCH NOW: Elko volleyball team falls for 1st time

ELKO — For five matches, the Elko volleyball team posted a perfect record but the streak did not reach six.
On Saturday, roles were reversed between the Lady Indians and the Lady Greenwave.
In the season opener, on March 5, Elko blew through Fallon in four sets on the Lady Greenwave’s home floor.
Touché.
When the Lady Wave came to Centennial Gymnasium, they never really let the Lady Indians off the floor and tore off a four-set, 3-1 victory of their own — handing Elko its first loss of the season. Fallon cruised during a 25-15 win in the first set and put Elko in serious trouble with a 25-16 advantage in the second.
In the third set, the Lady Indians broke out and stormed to a 25-14 victory.
However, Elko was unable to stave off elimination in the fourth — battling a game Fallon bunch and miscommunications of its own.
The Lady Wave slammed the door with a 25-18 victory.
With the loss, Elko dropped to 5-1 on the season.
“I think a major difference was our energy level. The girls are still trying to adjust to being back in school after being virtual for almost a year. It’s a big change,” said Elko coach Jordan King. “We got home late from our Thursday road game in Dayton, and I think that caused some lack in our energy too. I also think trying out a few different combinations of players in different rotations due to missing practices, illnesses, vacations, etc., has caused some change in our normal routine.”
Versus Dayton
On Thursday, March 18, Elko needed all five sets to pull out a road win over the Lady Dust Devils, in Dayton.
The Lady Indians jumped to a 25-17 victory in the first set, but Dayton rebounded in the second set and tore off of a 25-16 win and evened the match.
In the third set, Elko found the short side of a closely-contested 25-23 battle.
Elko forced a fifth set with a 25-19 victory in the fourth, and the race to 15 was owned by the Lady Indians by a tally of 15-8.
King said her Hudl stats have not been returned for either contest.
Up Next
The Lady Indians (5-1) will look to break a tie atop the league standings versus the Lady Spartans (5-1) at 6 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek.
Elko won the first matchup in four sets on March 6, at Centennial Gymnasium.