WATCH NOW: Elko volleyball team hangs on versus Dayton

However, Dayton took two in a row on a four-hit call and a net serve.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Anderson dropped a roll shot for the Lady Indians, but Connor notched a kill and a shot off the tape dropped for another point.

The teams traded points — Wickersham and Anderson killing balls for Elko — and a tip from Wickersham brought the Lady Indians to within a point.

Elko tied the game 11-11 with a putaway from Larsen and grabbed a 13-12 advantage on a kill on the line by Wickersham, but bad receptions led to the Lady Indians’ offense running out-of-system.

Peterson found a hole in the middle, and Dayton grabbed a 15-13 lead on an ace by Lawson.

Consecutive hitting errors knotted the tally at 15-all, and Dayton notched a wild slap for a point, Elko hit the antenna, Glynn fired an ace and a net violation gave the Lady Dust Devils a 19-15 lead.

After back-to-back net balls by Dayton, Elko pulled to within on an ace by Larsen but a net serve ended the momentum.

Elko began another streak with some crazy English by Harris on a ball that spun off the net and dropped, a kill by Anderson and an ace by Salyer for a 21-20 lead.