WATCH NOW: Elko volleyball team returns many players, has big turnout

ELKO — In head coach Jordan King’s first year at the helm of the Elko volleyball program, the Lady Indians finished the season in second place of the Division 3A North-East.

Elko closed the spring season with a 7-4 record — earning the No. 2 seed for the regional postseason — falling to Spring Creek in straight sets in the championship match.

The Lady Indians began the year on a hot streak, blitzing through the first half of the slate unbeaten before going 2-4 down the stretch.

As the fall has arrived, King said she had remarkable numbers show up for tryouts.

“We had 59 girls who tried out, which is the most they have had in a while,” she said. “We had to cut 15 girls and kept 14 for varsity, 14 for JV and 16 on the freshman team.”

Luckily, of players from the 2020-21 season who did not graduate — just one member who did not graduate will not compete for the upcoming season.

“We have a lot of returners, and they got a good feel for each other last year,” King said. “I hope we can use that build on this season.”

King said that she would, ideally, like to run a 6-2 formation for the fall.