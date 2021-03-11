WATCH NOW: Elko volleyball team starts with two 3-1 victories — Spring Creek splits opening matches

ELKO — As of Thursday morning, the Elko volleyball team’s stats — having issues with its Hudl system — had not been uploaded or submitted.
However, as the Lady Indians prepared for Thursday’s night match at Lowry — they did so with a 2-0 record.
The Lady Indians opened the season with a four-set, 3-1 victory Friday, March 5, on the road at Fallon (29-27, 25-19, 21-25 and 25-18).
On Saturday, Elko played its home opener against Spring Creek and came away with another four-set win by a tally of 3-1.
Elko won each of the first-two sets by scores of 25-21 and 25-19 but — for the second-straight match — the Lady Indians failed to put away their opponent in the third, missing out on a three-set sweep.
The Lady Spartans captured the victory in the third frame by a tally of 25-18, benefitting greatly from miscommunications by the Elko defense and stellar hitting from the outside by sophomore Rylee Keim and senior Kylee Dimick.
Spring Creek also gained some notable defensive plays at the net by junior Cammie Thompson.
However, Elko recollected its bearings momentarily in the fourth set and opened a large lead.
The Lady Indians appeared to be more composed, structured and consistent — both offensively and defensively — playing more like a machine.
Serve-receives were collected and passed to appropriate spots by the backline and senior libero Shaylynn Ginnings, sets were placed to hitters in rhythm by freshman Pacey Harris — leading to strong hits — and digs were calmly collected pretty much across the board.
At the net, junior EmmaJay Larsen was a force — notching both kills with her attack and making some resounding blocks of Spring Creek shots.
Midway through the frame, however, the Lady Spartans upped their play and allowed Elko to settle back into the trap of committing some unforced errors.
The advantage shrunk to five at 19-14 before the Lady Indians reasserted themselves, the seesaw battle of miscues swinging toward the side of mistakes by the Lady Spartans with hits into Elko’s block, shots out of bounds and botched receptions.
Elko senior Hannah McIntosh and junior Jeannie Anderson made impact plays at the net offensively and defensively — both notching multiple putaways and denying Spring Creek attempts — and Ginnings even managed a kill from the back row as the Elko offense was out of system.
Near the end of the match, Elko junior Ellen Wickersham went on a service roll — posting multiple aces — and capped the contest with an ace.
Elko sealed the show with a 25-14 victory, ripping off the final six points in a row.
Stats
Spring Creek was led with 18 kills by Dimick, nine from Keim and five by junior opposite hitter Jenna Windous.
Keim also served a team-high two aces, followed by one each from serves by senior Anessa Chiquete, senior Chelsea Ackerman, Dimick and Thompson.
Thompson was the Lady Spartans’ best line of defense at the net, blocking a team-best five shots — Spring Creek earning two stuffs apiece from Keim, Ackerman and sophomore Ebony Dastrup.
In the back, Keim and Chiquete tied for the team high with 17 digs — Ackerman adding 14.
Ackerman paced Spring Creek’s offense with 16 of the team’s 17 assists.
*Elko had not completed or submitted its stats.
Spring Creek at Lowry
On Friday, the Lady Spartans began their season with a three-set sweep of Lowry, in Winnemucca.
Spring Creek opened the match with similar wins of 25-18 and 25-19 and toe off and 18-9 lead in the third frame but gave up a huge run and eventually lost the lead at 24-23, but the Lady Spartans won the final three points of the contests and avoided playing a fourth set with a 26-24 victory — fending off a match-point in the process.
Dimick led the attack with 14 putaways, Keim added eight kills and Thompson notched five — nearly the same exact stat line they put up Saturday versus Elko.
Keim topped the roster with two aces — Ackerman, Thompson and Windous each adding one — and she led the defense with a pair of blocks, Dastrup tallying the Lady Spartans’ only other swat.
Dimick made a team-high 16 digs, joined in double digits by 11 digs from Chiquete.
Of Spring Creek’s 28 assists, 25 were dished by Ackerman.
Up Next
Elko (2-0) was slated to take on the Lady Buckaroos (0-2) at 6 p.m. Thursday, in Winnemucca.
The Lady Spartans (1-1) will face Fallon — which was 0-2 before Wednesday’s home match versus Fernley (score not reported) — in their home opener at 6 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek.
Elko will host Fernley (2-0) — without the reported score of Wednesday’s match with Fallon — tipoff against the Lady Vaqueros set for noon Saturday, at Centennial Gymnasium.