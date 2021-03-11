WATCH NOW: Elko volleyball team starts with two 3-1 victories — Spring Creek splits opening matches

ELKO — As of Thursday morning, the Elko volleyball team’s stats — having issues with its Hudl system — had not been uploaded or submitted.

However, as the Lady Indians prepared for Thursday’s night match at Lowry — they did so with a 2-0 record.

The Lady Indians opened the season with a four-set, 3-1 victory Friday, March 5, on the road at Fallon (29-27, 25-19, 21-25 and 25-18).

On Saturday, Elko played its home opener against Spring Creek and came away with another four-set win by a tally of 3-1.

Elko won each of the first-two sets by scores of 25-21 and 25-19 but — for the second-straight match — the Lady Indians failed to put away their opponent in the third, missing out on a three-set sweep.

The Lady Spartans captured the victory in the third frame by a tally of 25-18, benefitting greatly from miscommunications by the Elko defense and stellar hitting from the outside by sophomore Rylee Keim and senior Kylee Dimick.

Spring Creek also gained some notable defensive plays at the net by junior Cammie Thompson.

However, Elko recollected its bearings momentarily in the fourth set and opened a large lead.