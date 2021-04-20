WATCH NOW: Elko's Cooper Jones scores game-winning TD in Utah State spring game

LOGAN, Utah — In the annual Utah State University spring football game, the winning touchdown was scored as time expired by none other than Elko running back Cooper Jones.
Jones, who will get another year of eligibility as a sophomore due to the delayed and shortened 2020 season, capped a seven-play, 65-yard drive with a one-yard rush for a 53-46 victory for the Blue quad — the Aggies’ offense.
In total, Utah State rushed for 277 rushing yards — Jones leading the way with 94 yards on 10 carries and his winning TD, taking one tote for a 50-yard gain.
“I didn’t start at running back but I got some carries,” Jones said.
For the scoring format of the contest, the offense earned seven points for a touchdown and an extra point and three points for a field goal — also gaining a point for a punt inside the 10-yard line — but the defense was given seven points for a touchdown, five points for a turnover, three points for forcing a four-and-out with no punt, three points for each three-and-out with a punt, two points for a stop after a first down and two points for a safety.
“It was our offense against our defense,” Jones said.
Throughout spring ball — which Utah State finished with its final practice on Monday — Jones has played primarily at running back but has “returned some punts too.”
As a true sophomore, Jones was placed on the travel roster midway through the 2020 season — making his Division I debut against Fresno State on Nov. 14, 2020, in Logan.
He carried a flag and led the Aggies onto the field for their home game versus New Mexico on Nov. 26, 2020, in Logan.
His first on-field game action came on Dec. 3, 2020, at home, against Air Force.
In his second year with the program, Jones hopes to make larger contributions in what will essentially be his second sophomore season.
His first year with the Aggies was a tumultuous 2020 campaign for Utah State, which fired the coach, saw the starting quarterback dismissed from the team, the matchup versus Wyoming was canceled because of COVID-19 positives, another matchup canceled for non-COVID reasons and the interim head coach and staff were not retained.
“Last year, pretty much everything that could have gone wrong went wrong,” said Jones.
The upcoming 2021 fall season will be the first at Utah State for newly-hired head coach Blake Anderson, who served as the head coach at Arkansas State from 2014 through the 2020 season.
“I think the biggest difference this year from last year is with these coaches,” Jones said. “They weren’t here last year and didn’t have their set group of guys. Everybody gets their shot.”
As for his routine, Jones explained the difficulties in being both mentally and physically prepared to play each and every practice and every game — not including what he has to put into his studies.
“People don’t understand how hard this is. I’m going against monster-sized dudes but mentally, this is the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” he said. “We have meetings every day for one and a half or two hours, we have to lift, we have to practice and being in your playbook every day is crucial. This will make me mentally stronger for anything after I’m done playing football.”
Going forward after spring ball, Jones said he will still have to lift twice a week — Wednesdays and Fridays — and will go through PRPs (player-run practices).
In addition, he was elected to the SAM program — a student-athlete mentor.
“We are going up to Bear Lake (split between the northern Utah and southeastern Idaho borders),” Jones said. “We will train and get to know the athletes on a personal level.”
Season Opener
The Aggies (Mountain West-Mountain) will face a stiff non-conference opponent in their season opener, taking on Pac-12 program Washington State on Sept. 4, in Pullman.
Utah State’s home opener will come against Boise State on Sept. 25, in Logan.