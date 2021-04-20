WATCH NOW: Elko's Cooper Jones scores game-winning TD in Utah State spring game

As for his routine, Jones explained the difficulties in being both mentally and physically prepared to play each and every practice and every game — not including what he has to put into his studies.

“People don’t understand how hard this is. I’m going against monster-sized dudes but mentally, this is the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” he said. “We have meetings every day for one and a half or two hours, we have to lift, we have to practice and being in your playbook every day is crucial. This will make me mentally stronger for anything after I’m done playing football.”

Going forward after spring ball, Jones said he will still have to lift twice a week — Wednesdays and Fridays — and will go through PRPs (player-run practices).

In addition, he was elected to the SAM program — a student-athlete mentor.

“We are going up to Bear Lake (split between the northern Utah and southeastern Idaho borders),” Jones said. “We will train and get to know the athletes on a personal level.”

Season Opener

The Aggies (Mountain West-Mountain) will face a stiff non-conference opponent in their season opener, taking on Pac-12 program Washington State on Sept. 4, in Pullman.