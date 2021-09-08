WATCH NOW: Flynn shoots 3-under par

Elko fell from third to fourth — finishing exactly mid-pack in its home event — notching a team score of 429 for a 12-stroke improvement from Spring Creek’s tournament.

Spring Creek — after taking sixth in the home tourney — jumped a spot in the team standings and placed fifth Wednesday with a team total of 488, the Lady Spartans making the most significant progress of any team in the field with a 50-stroke improvement from Tuesday’s team score of 538.

Fernley finished sixth with a team sore of 490, and Dayton closed out the field with a seventh-place 596.

Individually, Elko senior Julianna Lozano-Jimenez — who ranked third in Spring Creek — was consistent and finished fourth on Wednesday with a round of 95, setting her personal record.

“I was very pleased to see Julianna shoot her persona best in her final home tournament. She had five pars and a birdie,” said Elko coach Jeff Sarbacker. “It was so very cool to see follow and watch her finish 17 and 18 with back-to-back pars. She is a great kid and has come a long way from her freshman year. I cannot be more proud of her.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lowry senior Bailey Hayes and Douglas junior Mackenzie Willis tied for fifth and sixth with matching cards of 96.