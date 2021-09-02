WATCH NOW: Indians blank Lowry, lose next two games

However — in the 28th minute — No. 11 crossed a shot from the right wing to the left side of the frame for a 1-0 lead.

The Railroaders grabbed a 2-0 lead just a minute later, No. 5 ripping a cross from near the same spot to virtually the same point of the net.

Azcue ended the half with a solid stuff of a well-struck shot, but Elko trailed by two at the break.

In the second half, the Indians cut the deficit in half early — Cervantes earning a foul in the right side of the box.

Avila stroked the penalty kick into the left side of the frame for his fourth goal of the day — making the score 2-1 — but Sparks quickly pushed the margin back to two.

No. 6 followed a corner kick on the weak side for a 3-1 lead in the 41st minute, and No. 11 scored his second goal of the contest after a collision may have given Azcue a concussion — opening a three-goal advantage.

The Indians may also be without Alex Medrano, who is coming off a torn ACL last year — possibly suffering the same injury in the other knee Friday against Sparks.

Elko lost the game, 4-1, finishing the day with a 1-1 record.

Versus Shadow Ridge