WATCH NOW: Indians blank Lowry, lose next two games

SPRING CREEK — After having its first tournament of the year canceled due to smoke, the Elko boys soccer team finally hit the pitch during the Spring Creek Cup.
Versus Lowry
In their Friday morning game — the season opener for the Indians — the Elko boys soccer team found little trouble in a large victory, defeating the Lowry Buckaroos by a final score of 5-1 after building a 4-0 halftime lead.
Sophomore Nico Avila put the Indians on the board early in their season opener, scoring on a penalty kick just three minutes in the contest.
Avila found the net only for his second goal only three minutes removed from his first, pelting the top-right corner of the frame from an assist by senior Freddy Cervantes.
Lowry found a few scoring opportunities — one which was nullified with a save by senior goalie Eric Azcue — but attempts by senior Andrew Bravo sailed wide to the right and other went left.
The Indians nearly grabbed a 3-0 lead on a shot by sophomore Marcos Carlos that clanged off the right upright and bounced directly back to the keeper, who was on the ground.
In the 17th minute, Cervantes opened a three-goal cushion with a line-drive shot from the center of the pitch into the upper-right corner of the net.
Four minutes later, Carlos scored on a shot from the right wing — crossing the ball to the left side of the frame — after running a give-and-go with Avila.
Carlos took a free kick from the right side which Cervantes headed cleanly but pushed the ball wide to the right on the deflection.
In the back end of Elko’s defense, senior Jeremy Ankomah made multiple deflections on shots by the Buckaroos.
At the break, the Indians led 4-0.
In the second half, Elko Avila’s third goal of the contest and his hat trick paced the Indians to a 5-1 victory over the Bucks — as Lowry added a goal of its own and played the second half even.
Versus Sparks
Facing perennial-power Sparks — which moved from the 3A North to the 5A North — the Indians found much tougher sledding.
Elko played the Railroaders commendably but fell by a final score of 4-1 in the final game of the day.
Due to Sparks’ possession, controlled touches and pressure — the Indians did not have a lot of scoring opportunities — the ball was on the Railroaders’ side of the field for much of the ballgame.
The Indians made numerous deflections on defense, and Azcue tallied some difficult saves — holding Sparks scoreless for most of the first half.
However — in the 28th minute — No. 11 crossed a shot from the right wing to the left side of the frame for a 1-0 lead.
The Railroaders grabbed a 2-0 lead just a minute later, No. 5 ripping a cross from near the same spot to virtually the same point of the net.
Azcue ended the half with a solid stuff of a well-struck shot, but Elko trailed by two at the break.
In the second half, the Indians cut the deficit in half early — Cervantes earning a foul in the right side of the box.
Avila stroked the penalty kick into the left side of the frame for his fourth goal of the day — making the score 2-1 — but Sparks quickly pushed the margin back to two.
No. 6 followed a corner kick on the weak side for a 3-1 lead in the 41st minute, and No. 11 scored his second goal of the contest after a collision may have given Azcue a concussion — opening a three-goal advantage.
The Indians may also be without Alex Medrano, who is coming off a torn ACL last year — possibly suffering the same injury in the other knee Friday against Sparks.
Elko lost the game, 4-1, finishing the day with a 1-1 record.
Versus Shadow Ridge
Against the Mustangs, the wounded Indians put up a valiant fight Saturday but fell by a score of 1-0.
In the contest, Shadow Ridge’s lone goal — the only of the game — came on a penalty kick midway through the first half by senior Ian Martinez.
Elko found limited scoring opportunities, as Carlos took a free kick from the middle of the field that was tagged hard but was saved by the Shadow Ridge keeper.
Cervantes also got off a clean shot after a wall pass from senior Manny Cortez, but the ball flew over the crossbar.
Neither team managed to pressure the opponent’s goal with much regularity, as most of the action occurred in the middle of the field.
In the second half, the Mustangs challenged with a hard dribble down the left side of the field but junior sweeper Miguel Abarca made a great recovery and deflected a shot against an empty goal — Elko’s keeper pushing out.
The Mustangs found more chances in the second half, as a free kick bounced off the crossbar.
Senior Fabian Lara made a great save — diving to his right — laying out and deflecting a shot wide to the left of the frame for a corner kick, on which the Indians avoided further damage as a rebound flew high.
Later in the half, Elko nearly cashed the game-tying goal, sophomore Leo Pulgar pushing the right wing and firing a strike but the ball sailing wide to the left.
The Indians fell by a final score of 1-0, finishing the Spring Creek Cup with a 1-2 record.
Up Next
The Indians will open play against 3A North opponents in a crossover road trip, playing 3A North-West teams at 4:45 p.m. Friday against Truckee and 11:45 a.m. Saturday versus Reno — air quality permitting.
