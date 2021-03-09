WATCH NOW: Indians cruise over Spartans, 7-1

The Spartans nearly cut the deficit in half on a breakaway but missed wide to the left, and the Indians had a miscue of their own as Cervantes was ahead of the pack in a one-on-one with the keeper — his chip shot skipping high.

Carlos also drilled a ball over the crossbar in the 18th minute, and Avila missed with the left in the 25th minute.

However — in the 26th minute — the Indians went up 3-0 on a goal by Orozco as he crossed a shot from the left wing to the right corner of the frame.

Elko earned a free kick in the 29th minute, but Ventura’s shot clanged off the crossbar and back into play.

In the 35th minute, the Indians rolled to a 4-0 advantage on a rocket ball from long distance by Avila — his kick set up by an assist from Ventura.

The Spartans also took a free kick, but Elko junior goalkeeper Eric Azcue stymied the attempt — Spring Creek earning another corner kick opportunity and coming up empty.

Elko came close to a 5-0 first-half lead, but Avila’s kick was saved with a great stop by Metz.

Spring Creek missed a shot wide to the left on a throw-in, and Ventura’s ball on the other end was stopped by Metz.