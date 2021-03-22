WATCH NOW: Indians fight, Greenwave pull away in 33-shutout

ELKO — The Elko football team played hard Saturday in its season opener, but Fallon’s adjustments — especially at halftime — matched with the Greenwave’s execution, proved to be too much in the end.

After a scoreless first quarter, the Wave hung up 13 points in the second period and added three second-half touchdowns in a 33-0 shutout — Fallon improving to 2-0 on the season and sending the Indians to 0-3.

The teams traded punts in the early going, Elko’s defense benefitting greatly from plays behind the line of scrimmage from senior Brig Johnson and junior Andoni Fesenmaier.

On the Greenwave’s second possession, they marched the football to the Elko 5 — riding the legs of senior running back Levi Andrews and a third-down completion to senior Cade Barton from senior quarterback Avery Strasdin.

However, the Indians stiffened and bent but definitely did not break.

On 4th-and-goal, Strasdin rolled out but routes were covered — the quarterback attempting to break for the right pylon — and Elko senior cornerback Manny Alvarado uprooted him short of the goal line for a turnover on downs.

On the last play of the period, the Indians broke off a first down with a 25-yard run by senior Kaiden Cervantes.