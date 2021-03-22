WATCH NOW: Indians fight, Greenwave pull away in 33-shutout

ELKO — The Elko football team played hard Saturday in its season opener, but Fallon’s adjustments — especially at halftime — matched with the Greenwave’s execution, proved to be too much in the end.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Wave hung up 13 points in the second period and added three second-half touchdowns in a 33-0 shutout — Fallon improving to 2-0 on the season and sending the Indians to 0-3.
The teams traded punts in the early going, Elko’s defense benefitting greatly from plays behind the line of scrimmage from senior Brig Johnson and junior Andoni Fesenmaier.
On the Greenwave’s second possession, they marched the football to the Elko 5 — riding the legs of senior running back Levi Andrews and a third-down completion to senior Cade Barton from senior quarterback Avery Strasdin.
However, the Indians stiffened and bent but definitely did not break.
On 4th-and-goal, Strasdin rolled out but routes were covered — the quarterback attempting to break for the right pylon — and Elko senior cornerback Manny Alvarado uprooted him short of the goal line for a turnover on downs.
On the last play of the period, the Indians broke off a first down with a 25-yard run by senior Kaiden Cervantes.
However, the drive stalled with short runs and Elko attempted to punt.
The snap was low, scooped up and then fumbled — Fallon jumping on the loose ball at the Indians’ 15.
On the second play of the drive, Andrews broke free around the left edge for a 13-yard touchdown with 9:16 remaining in the half.
The extra point from senior Sam Robertson opened a 7-0 lead.
Fallon drove its next possession deep into Elko territory once again — thanks in large part to a third-down catch and run by senior Kenji Armbruster — but the Wave were forced to attempt a field goal after a big sack from Fesenmaier.
Robertson’s kick drifted right and was no good.
Elko was forced to punt, the ball a low-line drive that hit a Fallon player — junior Blaze Jones jumping on the rock for the Indians at their own 35.
Fallon forced another punt and moved the ball down the field with a throw to Armbruster and the legs of Andrews.
The Wave capped the drive with a 15-yard touchdown pass from Strasdin to senior Matthew Davis straight down the seam.
The PAT was missed, but Fallon took a 13-0 lead with just 15 ticks on the clock.
From the locker room, Fallon — which elected to defer its kick return to the second half — wasted no time to assert its dominance.
Opening its third-quarter drive from the Elko 39, the Wave rode roughshod over the Indians with Andrews, a play-action pass to Armbruster and the scrambling ability of Strasdin — finishing the six-play, 61-yard drive with a five-yard plunge by Andrews for his second TD of the contest.
The advantage grew to 20-0 with a PAT from Robertson with 9:44 remaining in the third quarter.
Elko moved the football to Fallon’s side of midfield with a pass from senior Lincoln Ratliff to senior Darin Groen to the 47, and Ratliff ran the next play for another first down.
Groen caught another ball at the Wave 30, and Ratliff dropped a dime down the left sideline into double coverage — the pass going through the intended receiver’s hands.
Ratliff ran for about three yards, and the drive was extended with a short rush by Cervantes for a first down on 4th-and-1 to the Fallon 26.
However, the drive ended in disaster — a pass tipped at the line of scrimmage and picked off with a diving grab by Fallon senior Jace Nelson.
The Wave made a big play with a 15-yard screen pass on the left side by junior Tyler Austin.
Andrews broke a tackle and nearly went the distance but was stopped by Johnson, but Elko committed a pass interference penalty.
The Greenwave set up shot at the Elko 22, backing up on a holding call but gaining some yardage back as the Indians jumped offside and a 15-yard run by Andrews.
From the Elko 19, Andrews picked up a first down on the ground.
The drive was punctuated with a play-action boot by Strasdin — rolling to his left and tossing across his body to Austin for a touchdown.
The extra point was added by Robertson for a 27-0 lead with 5:01 remaining in the third quarter.
Elko’s next drive crossed midfield with a 26-yard throw from Ratliff to junior Pete Romero, but the possession ended with a turnover on downs.
The Greenwave added a fourth-quarter touchdown after a 20-yard pass from Strasdin to Armbruster, setting up Andrews for a rush up the middle for his third score of the ballgame.
Fallon started slowly but easily increased its production and rolled over the Indians by a final score of 33-0.
Stats
Fallon
The Greenwave picked up 489 yards of total offense, rushing for 340 yards on 41 totes.
Andrews rushed for a game-high 202 yards on 22 carries for three touchdowns.
Senior Colby Malkovich ran 10 times for 72 yards, and Strasdin rushed for 66 yards on nine attempts.
Through the air, Strasdin completed 10 of 18 passes for 149 yards with two touchdowns.
Armbruster caught a game-high five passes for a game-best 78 yards, Austin catching three balls for 37 yards with a touchdown.
Davis’ lone grab went for a 13-yard TD, and Barton’s only catch moved the sticks with a 21-yard gain.
Senior Julian Evans led all tacklers with 12 stops (10 solo) and sophomore Tristin Hill also reached double-digit stops with 10.
Evans, junior Xavier Capton and Nelson each made a sack — Nelson also snatching an interception.
Elko
The Indians managed just 166 yards of total offense.
Cervantes eclipsed the century mark with 102 yards on 20 carries.
Groen caught two balls for 24 yards, Romero’s lone catch going for 26 yards.
Alvarado’s only reception was for nine yards.
Johnson and Jones paced Elko’s defense with 11 tackles apiece; Jones and Fesenmaier each record a sack.
Up Next
The Indians (0-3) will look for their first win of the year at 3 p.m. Saturday, in Dayton.
